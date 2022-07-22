Mahindra releases Scorpio-N Automatic, 4WD prices; bookings to start on July 30

Mahindra & Mahindra, on Friday, revealed the introductory prices of the Scorpio-N Automatic and 4WD variants. The introductory prices are applicable for the first 25,000 bookings. Bookings will start from July 30, 11am onwards, the company said. The Scorpio-N can be booked online, as well as at dealerships.

Scorpio-N deliveries are scheduled to begin on September 26, it added. The company is aiming to roll out 20,000 units initially until December. It added that the Z8L variant will be prioritised.

The automaker aims to disrupt the existing product category hierarchies across multiple SUV segments with Scorpio-N’s features. The Scorpio-N will feature the globally popular AISIN 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, it said.

The Z4 Petrol AT version will cost Rs 15.45 lakh, while the Z4 Diesel AT version will cost Rs 15.95 lakh. The Z6 Diesel AT version will cost Rs 16.95 lakh, Z8 Petrol AT version is for Rs 18.95 lakh, Z8 Diesel AT version is for Rs 19.45 lakh, Z8L Petrol AT version is Rs 20.95 lakh, and the Z8L Diesel is for Rs 21.45 lakh.

The Scorpio-N 4WD variants will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2.5 lakh over its corresponding 2WD variants. The 4WD will be available on Z4, Z8, and Z8L diesel variants.

The 6-seater variant will be available in select Z8L variants at an introductory price of Rs 20,000 over respective 7-Seater variants, the company said.

Bookings will be done on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, which will also indicate the delivery dates, irrespective of the variant chosen by the buyer.

After picking their option, customers will be able to edit their pick of the variant till August 15 midnight.

