Mahindra's first Thar ROXX SUV sells for Rs 1.31 crore in e-auction

Mahindra & Mahindra has delivered the first Thar ROXX SUV, fetching ₹1.31 crore in an online auction. The winning bid came from Aakash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited, during a two-day auction on carandbike.com that drew nearly 11,000 registrants.

Minda opted for the Nebula Blue version of the Thar ROXX, a vehicle marked by its exclusivity, including a VIN 001 plate signed by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra. The auction proceeds will go to the Naandi Foundation, with Mahindra matching the donation, doubling the charitable contribution.

The Thar ROXX, launched in August, extends Mahindra’s popular off-road SUV legacy into a 5-door configuration. It maintains the iconic boxy silhouette, now enhanced with a new body-colored 6-slat grille, LED headlights, and C-shaped LED DRLs. The vehicle features a metal roof with a panoramic sunroof available on higher variants and 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The interior offers a black and beige dual-tone design with white leatherette upholstery, dual 10.25-inch displays, and features like automatic AC, ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

Under the hood, the Thar ROXX offers two engine options—a 162 PS petrol engine and a 152 PS diesel engine. Both engines come with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission and are available in both 4WD and RWD configurations, ensuring that the Thar ROXX remains capable on and off the road.

Mahindra's Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive sector, called the auction a success, noting the strong enthusiasm it generated among Thar fans. Minda, a previous owner of the first Thar back in 2020, described his win as a continuation of his personal connection to Mahindra's SUV lineup.

Mahindra First Choice Wheels managed the auction, with Ernst & Young overseeing the process to ensure transparency.