Make in India, Make for the World: Maruti Suzuki’s Gujarat mega hub hits one million-car milestone

This marks the first time in Suzuki's history that the total annual production capacity at a single manufacturing facility has reached 1 million units. It also makes Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location.

The cumulative investment at the Hansalpur facility stands at ₹25,288.7 crore. This includes estimated investment of ₹3,900 crore for Plant D. The new plant will initially produce the company’s flagship Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the e-Vitara, paving the way for the company to ramp up domestic volumes of its maiden EV which were constrained to around 2,000 units per month for the domestic market until July 2026.

The Hansalpur facility produces Fronx, Baleno, Swift and e VITARA. The facility has emerged as a major export hub for the company, accounting for nearly 47% of its overall overseas shipments in 2025-26.

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“Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing and export hub for Maruti Suzuki, backed by strong infrastructure and a progressive industrial ecosystem. The start of commercial production at the fourth plant of our Hansalpur facility augments its annual production capacity to one million vehicles, making it India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

“The new line will further strengthen our ability to meet the growing demand from customers in India and overseas while advancing our ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision and expanding our global footprint,” he added.

Together, the Hansalpur and the upcoming Sanand facility in Gujarat will play a pivotal role in achieving Maruti Suzuki’s long-term ambition of producing 4 million units annually in India. “These projects reflect our commitment to strengthening India’s manufacturing competitiveness, creating employment, boosting exports, and contributing towards Viksit Bharat,” said Takeuchi.

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Maruti Suzuki commissioned India’s first automobile in-plant railway siding at its Hansalpur facility in March 2024 under the Prime Minister’s GatiShakti programme. Maruti Suzuki has cumulatively dispatched over 750,000 vehicles since the start of dispatches in March 2023, reducing CO2 emissions, fuel consumption in vehicle transportation and easing overall road congestion.