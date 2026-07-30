Over decades, Apple has largely focused on premium devices such as the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, despite having smart home offerings. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to turn its attention to the smart home with a new generation of connected devices, powered by a Siri AI.
According to a Bloomberg report, the smart home expansion could be seen across hardware and software upgrades. The first product in this strategy will reportedly be a smart home hub powered by Apple's upgraded AI-driven Siri. The hub is said to work as a central controller for HomeKit-compatible devices such as lights, cameras, locks, thermostats, and speakers. It is also expected to come with AI-powered voice commands, automations, and contextual assistance.