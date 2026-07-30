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Apple is building smart home devices around Siri AI: What to expect

Apple is building smart home devices around Siri AI: What to expect

Apple to expand its smart home offerings with new devices like TV set-top box, refreshed HomePod mini and software powered by Siri AI assistant.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 2:45 PM IST
Apple is building smart home devices around Siri AI: What to expectApple is expected to launch new HomePod Mini and Apple TV in October or early next year.

Over decades, Apple has largely focused on premium devices such as the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch, despite having smart home offerings. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to turn its attention to the smart home with a new generation of connected devices, powered by a Siri AI.

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According to a Bloomberg report, the smart home expansion could be seen across hardware and software upgrades. The first product in this strategy will reportedly be a smart home hub powered by Apple's upgraded AI-driven Siri. The hub is said to work as a central controller for HomeKit-compatible devices such as lights, cameras, locks, thermostats, and speakers. It is also expected to come with AI-powered voice commands, automations, and contextual assistance.

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Apple may introduce a new TV set-top box and a refreshed HomePod mini. The Apple TV streaming box could pack faster hardware and improved software, whereas the HomePod mini could bring better audio, faster chips, and deeper Siri AI integration. These devices are expected to launch this autumn, and the smart home hub is expected to arrive between October and early next year.

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Apple is also expected to launch an advanced in-home security camera that may rival Amazon’s Ring.

Apple Smart Home Hub: What to expect?

The report highlighted that the Apple Smart Home Hub is expected to act as a central control panel for Apple's smart home ecosystem. It will likely feature a square-shaped screen around 7 inches in size, and it will come with an entirely new operating system, which may be a blend of tvOS, watchOS, and iOS.

Must read: Skip Apple iPhone 18; 3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 now

We can expect features like FaceTime video calling, home security monitoring, smart home controls, and entertainment features. However, the biggest differentiator could be AI-powered facial recognition. Reports suggest that the Apple Smart Home Hub will likely rival Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 2:43 PM IST
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