Must read: Apple’s new upgrade plan lets you lease iPhone, Mac, and iPads; Flexible monthly payments starts at...

Apple may introduce a new TV set-top box and a refreshed HomePod mini. The Apple TV streaming box could pack faster hardware and improved software, whereas the HomePod mini could bring better audio, faster chips, and deeper Siri AI integration. These devices are expected to launch this autumn, and the smart home hub is expected to arrive between October and early next year.

Advertisement

Apple is also expected to launch an advanced in-home security camera that may rival Amazon’s Ring.

Apple Smart Home Hub: What to expect?

The report highlighted that the Apple Smart Home Hub is expected to act as a central control panel for Apple's smart home ecosystem. It will likely feature a square-shaped screen around 7 inches in size, and it will come with an entirely new operating system, which may be a blend of tvOS, watchOS, and iOS.

Must read: Skip Apple iPhone 18; 3 reasons to buy iPhone 17 now

We can expect features like FaceTime video calling, home security monitoring, smart home controls, and entertainment features. However, the biggest differentiator could be AI-powered facial recognition. Reports suggest that the Apple Smart Home Hub will likely rival Amazon’s Echo Show and Google’s Nest Hub.