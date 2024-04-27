Maruti's Kharkoda plant to start production by March 2025, says RC Bhargava

Country’s largest passenger carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is gearing up to start production at its new plant in Haryana’s Kharkoda by the end of the financial year.



The company, which has a production capacity of 1.3 million units a year, has set a target of expanding the same by 1 million units a year.

RC Bhargava, Chairman, MSIL said in a post-earnings call that its upcoming plant will start rolling out passenger cars by March 2025. “Our expansion plan at Kharkoda is proceeding smoothly. We expect that the first line will start production before the end of this financial year and thereafter, we should be able to add one new production line every 12 months or so,” he said.



In 2022, the passenger car major secured 800 acres of industrial land from the Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HDIISC) for Rs 2,131 crore to set up its largest manufacturing plant.



MSIL, which already has manufacturing facilities in two locations in the state - Gurgaon and Manesar - will be investing in excess of Rs 18,000 crore over the current decade in the third and upcoming plant, which will have a production capacity of 1 million units a year.

The plan was to start operations in the plant with an initial capacity of 250,000 units per year in the first phase.

“We have not been able to finalise our second site for the expansion programme because before we could sign all the necessary papers, the code of conduct came into force and so everything had to be put on hold,” Bhargava said in reference to additional expansion.

MSIL, which exported the highest number of cars last year, has set higher targets. “We had the highest exports ever at about 285,000 cars [in FY2024]….We are now working very closely with Suzuki Japan to find and evolve the best changes which are required in management practices and in the way we do things so that the larger targets which we have set of 4 million cars and an export of 750,000 to 800,000 cars by 2030-31 are all achieved in the most efficient manner possible,” he said.