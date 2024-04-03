Maruti outpaces Suzuki; hits 3 crore production milestone faster than the Japanese automaker's bases

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's leading automaker, has reached a significant milestone by surpassing the production of over 30 million units since its inception in December 1983. This remarkable achievement places the Indian operations as the fastest among Suzuki Motor Corp's production bases, accomplishing the feat in just 40 years and four months, compared to the parent company's 55 years and two months in Japan.

The production milestone includes vehicles manufactured at Maruti Suzuki's facilities in Gurugram, Manesar (Haryana), and Hansalpur (Gujarat), with over 2.68 crore vehicles produced in Haryana and over 32 lakh vehicles in Gujarat. The iconic Maruti 800, India's first production model, played a significant role, contributing over 29 lakh units to this achievement.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, stated in a company statement, “We thank our customers who have shown immense faith in our products year after year since we began manufacturing in 1983… We remain committed towards ‘Make in India’ and have been strengthening our operations in the country, catering to domestic as well as global markets. We contribute nearly 40% to the total vehicle exports from India.”

Takeuchi further added, “Today, India is the world’s third-largest passenger vehicle market and poised to grow stronger in the coming years. To fulfill customer demand and aspirations, we plan to invest further and increase our annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31. Working towards this, we will set up two new greenfield manufacturing plants of 1 million capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat. We will also enhance our range of models from the present 18 to 28 by FY 2030-31.”

Currently, the company sells 18 models through its NEXA, ARENA, and Commercial retail channels and exports its product range to around 100 countries globally.

