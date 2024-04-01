Maruti Suzuki registers 14% rise in Y-o-Y domestic sales in March

Maruti Suzuki, a prominent car manufacturer, achieved a total sales figure of 187,196 units, combining both domestic and international markets. Domestic sales alone reached 156,330 units, marking a 14% increase compared to March 2023. Additionally, the company sold 4,974 units to other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and exported 25,892 units.

In the financial year 2023-24, Maruti Suzuki achieved its highest-ever total sales, reaching 2,135,323 units. This includes domestic sales of 1,793,644 units and exports totaling 283,067 units.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales for March 2024 witnessed a 15% growth, reaching 152,718 units, compared to 132,763 units in the same month of the previous year.

In February 2024, Maruti Suzuki reported a total of 168,544 units in domestic sales (including PV, LCV, and OEM), marking a 9% increase from 155,114 units sold in February 2023. The company's overall sales for the month reached 197,471 units, including 163,397 units in domestic sales, 5,147 units sold to other OEMs, and 28,927 units exported.

In March 2024, sales of mini-segment cars, including Alto and S-Presso models, saw a slight increase, reaching 11,829 units compared to 11,582 units in March 2023.

Sales of compact cars, including models like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR, declined to 69,844 units in March 2024 compared to 71,832 units in the same month last year.

Sales of utility vehicles, including models like Brezza, Ertiga, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, S-Cross, and XL6, reached 58,436 units in March 2024, marking a significant increase from 37,054 units sold in March 2023. Additionally, the mid-sized sedan Ciaz witnessed an uptick in sales, with 590 units sold compared to 300 units in the same period last year.

In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki India's exports totaled 25,892 units, down from 30,119 units in March 2023. However, the company reported its highest-ever total sales for the financial year 2023-24, reaching 21,35,323 units compared to 19,66,164 units in 2022-23, marking a growth of 8.6 percent.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales for the fiscal year 2023-24 stood at 17,59,881 units, up 9.52 percent from 16,06,870 units in FY23. Exports in FY24 reached 2,83,067 units, reflecting a growth of 9.15 percent from 2,59,333 units in FY23.