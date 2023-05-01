Maruti Suzuki April wholesales rise 7% to 1,60,529 units; expects chip shortage to ease in Q2

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold 1,60,529 units in April 2023, showed company data on Monday. Its total domestic sales in April were 1,39,519, OEM were 4,039 and total exports stood at 16,971. Last April, Maruti dispatched 1,50,661 units.



In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki reported that it faced a shortage of electronic components, which the company says that it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd expects some recovery in chip shortages in the second quarter, an executive at the country's top carmaker said on Monday.

The shortage, which affected the company's April production, will continue in the current quarter ended June, the executive said.

"Chip shortage will continue in Q1 but we are expecting some recovery in Q2, although visibility on semiconductor supply remains limited," said Shashank Srivastava, senior executive, marketing and sales.

Maruti Suzuki India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales in April 2023 were 1,39,519 units, representing a 10% rise over April 2022 sales of 126,261 units.

The micro compact segment cars had the highest number of units sold with a growth of 20% compared to last year’s April with 74,935 units sold. This comprises of cars like Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR. Last year this number stood at 59,184 units. In the micro mini-segment, sales of Alto and S-Presso fell to 14,110 units in January 2023, down from 17,137 units in April 2022.

The hit came in the exports category where the numbers failed to beat last year’s April exports. This year the units stood at 16,971 as compared to previous years 18,413.

The domestic sales of light commercial vehicles in April 2023 fell drastically at 45% from 4,266 in previous year to 2,199 this year.

