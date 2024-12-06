Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive from January; automaker announces price hike

Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike on Friday. The automaker said that the prices of its cars would get expensive by 4 per cent from January 2025.

According to the car-maker, the price hike is due to an increase in input and operational expenses. “In light of rising input costs and operational expenses, the Company has planned to increase the prices of its cars from January, 2025. The price increase is expected to be up to 4 per cent and will vary depending on the model,” the company said.

Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki said that even as the company strives to optimise costs and minimise its impact on its customers, a portion of the increased cost would be passed on to the market.

After announcing a price hike on Friday, shares of the company rose. The stock, which was last seen trading 1.30 per cent higher at Rs 11,326.55, moved up 1.73 per cent to trade at Rs 11,374.55 on Friday. At this price, it has gained 10.16 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of cars under its Nexa and Arena banners, including Dzire, Swift, WagonR, Alto K10, S-Presso, Ertiga, Celerio, Eeco, and Ignis, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, Invicto respectively.

Maruti’s price hike comes days after Hyundai Motor announced an increase in prices of its entire model range from January. It said high input cost, unfavourable exchange rates, and higher logistics expenses have resulted in the price rise. “Our endeavor is always to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with sustained increases in input costs, it has become imperative to pass on part of the escalation through a minor price adjustment,” said Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor India.