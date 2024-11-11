Maruti Suzuki launches new 2024 Dzire sedan at starting price of Rs 6.79 lakh; check variants, features, more

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2024 Dzire, a compact sedan, with prices ranging from ₹6.79 lakh to ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus. Buyers can choose between petrol and CNG options, with both manual and automated transmissions offered.

The petrol manual versions start at ₹6.79 lakh for the LXi, ₹7.79 lakh for the VXi, ₹8.89 lakh for the ZXi, and ₹9.69 lakh for the ZXi Plus. The Automated Gear Shift (AGS) variants are priced at ₹8.24 lakh for the VXi, ₹9.34 lakh for the ZXi, and ₹10.14 lakh for the ZXi Plus. For CNG options, the VXi CNG is priced at ₹8.74 lakh and the ZXi CNG at ₹9.84 lakh. These prices are introductory and valid until 31 December 2024.

The 2024 Dzire features a refreshed design with a larger front grille, LED daytime running lights, Y-shaped LED tail lamps, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The dimensions remain the same, with a length of 3,995 mm, width of 1,735 mm, height of 1,525 mm, wheelbase of 2,450 mm, ground clearance of 163 mm, and boot space of 382 litres.

The Dzire is offered in seven colour options: Gallant Red, Nutmeg Brown, Alluring Blue, Bluish Black, Magma Grey, Arctic White, and Splendid Silver. The competitive pricing, updated design, and new features make the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire appealing to both first-time buyers and those seeking an affordable, stylish, and feature-rich sedan.

Design

The 2024 Dzire has received a design refresh, featuring a larger front grille with horizontal slats, modern LED daytime running lights, and Y-shaped LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip for a sleek look. The sedan rides on 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels that add to its refined aesthetic.

Inside, the top-of-the-line ZXi Plus variant comes with premium features, including a large infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and an electric sunroof. These additions make the Dzire a highly competitive option in the compact sedan market, appealing to drivers who value both safety and convenience.

Engine and efficiency

Under the hood, the Dzire is powered by Maruti’s latest 1.2-litre Z Series naturally aspirated petrol engine, which delivers 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a five-speed manual transmission and an AGS (automated manual) gearbox. Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a CNG option in select variants.

The new Dzire’s fuel efficiency is among the best in its class, with the petrol manual version delivering a claimed mileage of 24.79 km/l, and the AGS version achieving 25.71 km/l. The CNG variant offers an impressive mileage of 33.73 km/kg, catering to drivers focused on reducing fuel costs.

5-Star NCAP rating

The Dzire’s 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash tests makes it Maruti Suzuki’s first model to achieve this high level of safety. This rating signifies robust protection in both front and side impacts, a critical improvement as Maruti Suzuki seeks to compete with other compact sedans in safety-conscious markets.