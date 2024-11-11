New Maruti Suzuki Dzire with 5-star Global NCAP rating to launch today; check, features, other details here

Maruti Suzuki will be launching the latest model of its popular Dzire compact sedan in India, achieving a significant milestone as the company’s first car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The official pricing is anticipated to be announced today with bookings already open for a token of ₹11,000. The new Dzire comes with significant changes to the design as well as some mechanical improvement under the hood.

The new Dzire’s 5-star rating in the Global NCAP makes it the safest car in Maruti Suzuki’s fleet of cars. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza was able to get 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

The new Dzire model is available in four variants: LXi, VXi, ZXi, and the top-end ZXi Plus. The ZXi Plus variant boasts features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree surround camera, and an electric sunroof, all aimed at improving the driving and passenger experience.

Under the hood, the new Dzire introduces Maruti’s updated 1.2-litre Z Series naturally aspirated petrol engine, delivering 80 bhp and 112 Nm of peak torque. Buyers have the option of a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT automatic gearbox. For those interested in more eco-friendly fuel options, the Dzire will also be available in CNG in select variants. Maruti Suzuki claims that the petrol model will deliver 24.79 km/l with the manual transmission and 25.71 km/l with the automatic. The CNG variant offers an impressive 33.73 km/kg.

With this launch, the new Dzire will continue to compete in the compact sedan segment against the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze, all popular options in this market. Honda is also planning to introduce an updated Amaze next month, which will intensify the competition.

Bookings for the new Dzire are already open for ₹11,000, and deliveries are expected to commence soon after the official pricing reveal. With its strong safety rating and upgraded features, the new Dzire is set to attract customers seeking a balance of safety, features, and fuel efficiency in a compact sedan. As the sole Maruti Suzuki car with a 5-star Global NCAP rating, the Dzire may pave the way for more high-safety-rated models in the company’s future lineup.