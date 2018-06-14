Maruti Suzuki discontinues Ignis Diesel; offers big discounts for current stock

Maruti Suzuki often comes on top in terms of the most selling cars. However, one of its models is not doing so well. The company has decided to discontinue the diesel variant of the Ignis due to very less customer demand. Maruti Suzuki has temporarily halted the production of the Ignis Diesel and cited low demand in sales for the decision.

According to an NDTVcarandbike report, a dealer in Mumbai said they weren't taking any bookings for the Ignis diesel and that it was because of the low demand of the car. Dealers from various parts of the country also confirmed the discontinuation of Ignis diesel. The report also mentioned a Chennai dealer who stated that the car was too expensive for the features it came with. The price of the car was set at almost Rs 8 lakh and that is a lot of money for a small diesel car. Customers therefore opted for the petrol variant which has all the features at a relatively smaller price tag.

The company recently launched the Maruti Suzuki Swift which further ate into the sales of Ignis. Both cars are placed in the same price bracket and Swift has always been a crown puller for Maruti Suzuki. While the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is the fastest car to reach 100,000 unit sales mark, the Ignis is at a dismal 4,500 unit monthly sale.

Owing to the low demand, currently, there are plenty of benefits being offered by various dealers across the country on the diesel car. Maruti dealers in New Delhi are offering up to Rs 70,000 benefits on the Ignis. The manual version is available at a cash discount of Rs 35,000 and the AMT is available at a cash discount of Rs 40,000. Exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 is being offered and a corporate bonus of Rs 3,100 is also being offered.

Disclaimer: Discounts and offers may vary from dealership to dealership.

The Ignis Diesel, in its base variant, is costlier than some of its rivals. The Hyundai Grand i10 (diesel) is priced between Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 7.89 lakh and the Mahindra KUV (diesel) comes between Rs 5.60 lakh and Rs 7.63 lakh.

The petrol engine of the car comes with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K12 engine which is also present in the Baleno and the Swift. The diesel variant features a 1.3-litre DDiS engine that powers the Swift, Baleno and the Ciaz. Both engines come with a 5-speed manual transmission. An AMT version is also available on both the engines. The discontinuation of the Ignis diesel could also indicate towards a trend of people going back to petrol cars.