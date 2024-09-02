Maruti Suzuki India reduces prices of Alto K10, S-Presso variants to boost sales

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a price reduction for certain variants of its Alto K10 and S-Presso models. Effective from 2nd September 2024, the price of the S-Presso LXI Petrol variant has been reduced by ₹2,000, while the price of the Alto K10 VXI Petrol variant has been cut by ₹6,500.

This information was communicated to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited by Sanjeev Grover, the Executive Officer and Company Secretary of Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Sales of Maruti’s mini cars, including the Alto and S-Presso, fell to 10,648 units, a decrease from 12,209 units in August last year. The compact car segment, featuring popular models like the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, and Swift, also saw a significant 20 per cent drop in sales, with 58,051 units sold compared to 72,451 units a year ago.



Maruti Suzuki announced a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in total sales for August 2024. The company sold 181,782 units last month, down from 189,082 units in the same period last year.

The domestic passenger vehicle segment saw a sharper decline, with sales dropping by 8 per cent to 143,075 units from 156,114 units in August 2023. The downturn was particularly noticeable in the mini and compact car segments.

Segment-wise sales performance

However, the utility vehicle segment, which includes models like the Grand Vitara, Brezza, Ertiga, Invicto, Fronx, and XL6, bucked the trend with a 7 per cent increase in sales, rising to 62,684 units from 58,746 units last year. Sales of the Eeco van remained stable at 10,985 units, while the Super Carry light commercial vehicle saw a slight dip, with 2,495 units sold compared to 2,564 units in the previous year.

