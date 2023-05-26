scorecardresearch
Business Today
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV to be priced in range of Rs 10-12 lakh: Report

Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be launching in India in the month of June. The company has already disclosed a lot of details about the car and a new report has shed light on the pricing of the new SUV. The Jimny is expected to launch in the range of Rs 10-12 lakh, according to a report by PTI.

The company has revealed that the car will be launched in both manual and automatic variants and will offer a mileage of 16kmpl.

Maruti Suzuki's senior executive officer, Sales and Marketing Shashank Srivastava also told Business Today TV that the SUV will be priced competitively. The new report falls in line with prior hints dropped by the company executive. The price of its competition-- the Mahindra Thar, starts at Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showrom) and Maruti Suzuki Jimny could also start at a price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), at least initially.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny was first introduced to Indian shores during the Auto Expo 2023. The SUV was opened for booking and it managed to get 5,000 bookings in a matter of 5 days. The company claims that Maruti Suzuki has managed to get a total of 30,000 bookings.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition debuts in THIS country: Check features and more

Published on: May 26, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
