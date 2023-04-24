Maruti Suzuki recalls over 7,000 Baleno RS cars due to issue in brake system; check all details

Maruti Suzuki has announced a recall of 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles. The nation's biggest automobile manufacturer has announced that the recall is happening due to a defect in a part of the brake system called a vacuum pump.

These vehicles have been that were manufactured between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019. The recall is related to a suspected defect in the vacuum pump, which assists the brake function of the vehicle. The company has stated that in rare cases, the affected vehicle may require increased effort in brake pedal application.

Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops will contact affected vehicle owners to arrange for free replacement of the problematic parts. The company has assured customers that the recall is precautionary and that no accidents or injuries have been reported so far.

What is a vacuum pump and how can a faulty pump affect the rider?

A vacuum pump is a car's brake system component that creates the vacuum required to power the brake booster. The brake booster is a device that amplifies the force applied to the brake pedal, making it easier to slow down or stop the vehicle.

When the brake pedal is pressed, the vacuum pump sucks air out of the brake booster, creating a vacuum that amplifies the force applied to the brake pedal. This helps the driver to apply the brakes with less effort, and it also helps to ensure that the brakes are responsive and effective. If the vacuum pump is not working correctly, it can cause issues with the brake function, leading to increased effort in brake pedal application.

Previous Recalls

In January, Maruti Suzuki also recalled 17,362 units of various models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno, and Grand Vitara, to replace a defective airbag controller. The vehicles in question were produced between December 8, 2022, and January 12, 2023.

In September of last year, Maruti Suzuki recalled 5,002 units of its commercial vehicle Super Carry (both Petrol and CNG Variants) due to a potential problem with the torque of a bolt related to the seat belt buckle bracket of the co-driver seat.

