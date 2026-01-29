Tata Motors CV reports 48% fall in Q3 net profit, revenue at Rs 21,847 crore 

Tata Motors Ltd, the commercial arm of the Indian auto giant, on Thursday reported a 48% fall in net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit slipped to Rs 705 crore in Q3 against Rs 1355 crore a year ago. However, revenue climbed 16% to Rs 21,847 crore in the last quarter against Rs 18,819 crore a year ago.

Advertisement

Related Articles

EBITDA rose 42% to Rs 2,883 crore in Q3 against Rs 2033 crore in the December 2024 quarter.



EBITDA margins came at 13.2% in Q3 against 10.8% (YoY)

In the current session, Tata Motors CV shares ended 0.45% higher at Rs 470.20. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.73 lakh crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.

Girish Wagh, MD & CEO, Tata Motors Ltd said: “Disciplined execution of an agile strategy delivered yet another strong financial performance this quarter, supported by demand tailwinds from GST 2.0 and the festive season. Our recent launch of 17 next-generation trucks under the ‘Better Always’ philosophy sets new benchmarks in safety, total cost of ownership, and smarter, emission-free mobility, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and industry leadership. With infrastructure spending accelerating, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and drive continued growth.”