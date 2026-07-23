Maruti Suzuki’s new Brezza bags 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki India has announced that its upcoming New Brezza has secured a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP), earning top scores in both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP) ahead of its launch on July 24.

The certification makes the New Brezza the fifth Maruti Suzuki model to receive a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, joining the Dzire, Victoris, Invicto and e VITARA.

Advertisement

The compact SUV will come equipped with six airbags as standard across all variants, along with a host of active safety features including Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Hill Hold Assist, Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Parking Sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Emergency Stop Signal and Safe Exit Warning. Other safety equipment includes ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages and a 360-degree camera.

Commenting on the achievement, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the Brezza has been India’s highest-selling compact SUV since 2016 and the Bharat NCAP rating reinforces customers’ confidence in the vehicle.

“Safety is at the core of our vehicle design philosophy,” Takeuchi said, adding that the company has made six airbags standard across 16 models and 160 variants. According to him, more than 1.6 million new Maruti Suzuki customers benefited from advanced occupant safety features during FY2025-26, the highest in terms of industry volume.

Advertisement

Maruti Suzuki said the New Brezza has been built using extensive ultra-high-tensile and high-tensile-strength steel to enhance crash protection, while its expanded suite of safety technologies is aimed at making advanced safety features more accessible across segments.