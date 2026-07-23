Headline inflation rises, but RBI says core inflation remains subdued. What's the difference?

India's headline retail inflation edged up in June, but the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said underlying price pressures remain contained, with core inflation—especially after excluding precious metals—remaining low. The assessment, published in the RBI's July 2026 Bulletin, highlights why policymakers look beyond the headline inflation number when assessing the economy and deciding the future course of monetary policy.

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While headline inflation is the figure that attracts the most attention every month, economists and central banks also closely track core inflation because it offers a clearer picture of underlying price trends.

What is headline inflation?

Headline inflation is the total rate of inflation in an economy, calculated using a broad basket of goods and services consumed by households. In India, it is measured using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and reflects changes in the overall cost of living.

The CPI basket includes food, fuel, housing, clothing, healthcare, education, transport, recreation and other consumer expenses. Since it includes highly volatile categories such as food and energy, headline inflation can fluctuate sharply because of factors such as adverse weather, supply disruptions or geopolitical tensions affecting global commodity prices.

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For example, a poor monsoon can lead to a spike in vegetable prices, while a surge in crude oil prices due to geopolitical tensions can push up transport and fuel costs. Such movements can raise headline inflation even when prices of most other goods and services remain relatively stable.

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What is core inflation?

Core inflation measures price changes after excluding food and fuel, both of which are highly volatile and often influenced by temporary supply-side factors. These items are excluded because households cannot significantly reduce spending on essential food or necessary travel, meaning their prices do not always reflect broader changes in consumer demand.

By removing these volatile components, core inflation provides a better indication of underlying inflationary pressures driven by factors such as wages, services and broader consumption patterns. The RBI noted that core inflation, especially excluding precious metals, remained subdued in June, suggesting that broad-based price pressures continue to be contained despite the increase in headline inflation.

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Why does the RBI track both?

The RBI's primary objective is to maintain price stability while supporting economic growth. Looking only at headline inflation could lead to policy decisions based on temporary price shocks that may reverse within a few months.

For instance, if inflation rises solely because of higher vegetable prices caused by poor rainfall, increasing interest rates may have little impact on food supply. However, if core inflation also begins to rise steadily, it may indicate persistent demand-side pressures that warrant tighter monetary policy.

This is why the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) evaluates both headline and core inflation before deciding on interest rates. Headline inflation captures the immediate impact on consumers, while core inflation helps policymakers judge whether inflationary pressures are becoming entrenched.

Harsha Vardhana VM, Founder & Group CEO, Atom Financial Services, said the June inflation spike was driven largely by higher fuel and food prices rather than stronger consumer demand. He noted that cumulative increases in petrol and diesel prices since May, along with a weak monsoon that pushed up vegetable and dairy prices, led to a cost-side shock.

"It matters to look past the June headline number and understand what is actually driving it. Retail inflation crossed the RBI's target for the first time in 17 months, but the cause traces back almost entirely to fuel and food. Petrol prices have risen a cumulative 7.4% and diesel 8.4% since May, and June was the first month to fully capture that pass-through, pushing transport inflation up to 4.31%. A weak monsoon added to the pressure by pushing vegetable and dairy prices higher. That pattern points to a cost-side shock working its way through the economy. It is not a sign that households are spending more freely or that demand is high. Core inflation has stayed anchored near 4.2%. That gap between the headline number and the underlying trend is the real story. Staying the course through this data point, rather than reacting to the headline, remains the more rational approach. We have to wait at least two more CPI prints to confirm whether the current spike proves temporary or starts feeding into broader price expectations."

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What does the latest assessment suggest?

The RBI's July Bulletin indicates that although headline retail inflation increased in June, underlying inflation remains relatively benign because core inflation has stayed subdued. The Bulletin also noted that liquidity conditions have improved further, supporting robust credit growth, while the domestic economy has navigated global geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain pressures with resilience, aided by healthy domestic demand and strong industrial and services sector performance.

For households, businesses and investors, the distinction between headline and core inflation is important because it helps explain whether price increases are likely to be temporary or persistent. For the RBI, monitoring both measures provides a more balanced view of inflation dynamics and helps ensure that monetary policy responds to sustained inflationary trends rather than short-lived spikes in food or fuel prices.

Bikash Kumar Mishra, Chief Financial Officer, Easy Home Finance Limited, said the June retail inflation print of 4.38% was largely driven by food inflation and higher fuel and transport costs rather than broad-based demand. He noted that after excluding food, fuel and precious metals, "core-core" inflation stood at around 2.51%, indicating that underlying consumption remains soft.

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"When silver, gold and other precious metal categories are stripped out along with food and fuel, core-core inflation sits near 2.51 percent, a level that points to genuinely soft consumption rather than an economy running hot. This distinction is why the RBI held the repo rate at 5.25 percent in its June review even as it revised its FY27 inflation forecast upward to 5.1 percent, choosing to look through what it views as largely supply-driven, seasonal pressure from a weak monsoon and volatile global energy costs rather than react to a single data point," he said.

Mishra added: "For home loan borrowers, that framing carries real weight, since the RBI's rate decisions are anchored more to durable, demand-side inflation than to short-term food or fuel spikes that tend to fade with the next harvest cycle or a stabilisation in crude prices. As long as the core-core reading stays contained near current levels, the case for near-term repo rate hikes remains weak, which in turn limits the likelihood of an imminent upward repricing of floating home loan rates. The bigger risk to watch is not this month's headline number but whether food and fuel pressures persist long enough to spill into wages and broader pricing, which is the scenario the RBI has flagged as the trigger for a policy shift."

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