Delhi Police may seek passport cancellation of CJP riot accused: Sources

The Delhi Police are set to initiate passport cancellation proceedings against individuals found involved in rioting during the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) protests, sources told India Today on Thursday.

The move signals a tougher approach after violence erupted during the party's "Chalo Sansad" march earlier this week.

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On Monday, protesters allegedly attempted to breach security barricades near Parliament. Security forces responded with tear gas shells, lathi charges and anti-riot vehicles to disperse the crowd. Several protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries during the clashes.

Must Read: 'Protest outside the PM's residence lacked sincerity': Sonam Wangchuk's wife says leaders should have joined students at Jantar Mantar

In the aftermath of the violence, the CJP announced a nationwide peaceful protest on July 24, urging demonstrations in every district against what it described as police brutality against students participating in the NEET agitation.

The party appealed to student unions and organisations to coordinate protests locally, publicly read out the students' demands and express solidarity with those allegedly affected by the police action.

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Fresh clashes broke out again on Wednesday evening as the crowd of protesters swelled around Jantar Mantar. Police fired tear gas shells in the evening and carried out mild lathi charge to scatter the protesters near Tolstoy Marg. An estimated 12,000 people reportedly gathered at Jantar Mantar, while it could only accommodate around 4,000 people.

Some police personnel, including one senior officer, were seriously injured. On Thursday, ACP Vivek Bhagat said he himself was injured while saving one of his team members.

He was on duty in sector one zone one, which includes the main Jantar Mantar area. "I had a staff of five or six who were walking ahead, and with me was an ACP probationer Rohit and my operator Navneet. So as we were walking ahead, we realised that water bottles were being thrown at the staff in front and hooting and anti-social slogans were being raised against the police."

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"So as soon as our police staff moved back and forth a little there, some of them moved forward to save their lives, and one of them was overpowered by the crowd. Blood was coming out of his head. His entire face was covered in blood, so I tried to intervene to rescue him from there. We even brought him a meter or two forward, but the crowd was so huge and violent. They even overpowered me. The crowd was so violent. Police officers were specifically targeted, isolating them and attacking them," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

