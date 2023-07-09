Max Verstappen wins Formula 1 British Grand Prix; Lando Norris second, Lewis Hamilton third

Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing emerged triumphant in the thrilling British Grand Prix on Sunday, extending his team's undefeated streak for the Formula One season. In doing so, Red Bull not only secured another glorious victory but also equalled McLaren's legendary record from 1988 by achieving an astonishing 11 consecutive wins.

"Eleven in a row. That's pretty crazy," said Verstappen over the team radio after the race finished.

The electrifying race unfolded in front of a staggering 160,000 fervent spectators who gathered at the iconic Silverstone circuit. Amidst the sea of passionate fans, it was the McLaren driver, Lando Norris, who showcased his remarkable skills, clinching an impressive second place. Norris's performance ignited the crowd, providing an extra level of excitement to the already adrenaline-fueled atmosphere.

Verstappen's lead was challenged by Norris, who started alongside him on the front row. Norris took the lead at the start but was overtaken by Verstappen on lap five with the help of DRS (drag reduction) on the Wellington Straight.

Despite Verstappen's lead, Norris remained close behind, less than a second away, and the McLaren drivers agreed to maintain their positions to support the team's strategy and manage their tires.

Not to be outdone, the illustrious Lewis Hamilton, hailing from the United Kingdom and boasting an astounding seven world championships, displayed his exceptional driving prowess. Despite the formidable competition, Hamilton secured the third spot on the podium, giving his dedicated home supporters a reason to cheer with pride. It's his 14th podium at Silverstone.

Verstappen also secured the fastest lap, extending his lead over his nearest competitor and teammate Sergio Perez by 99 points in the driver's championship. Perez started in 15th place but managed to finish in sixth.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri claimed the fourth position, while George Russell from Mercedes came in fifth, followed by Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin in seventh.

Continuing their impressive performance, Williams' Alex Albon finished eighth, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

The safety car was deployed from lap 33 to 38 due to an engine failure and fire in Kevin Magnussen's Haas car. This allowed the top three drivers to make a pitstop without losing much time before the final 14 laps.

A collision occurred between Haas's Nico Hulkenberg and Perez on lap eight while they were fighting for 13th place. Hulkenberg had to pit for a new front wing.

Esteban Ocon from Alpine retired on lap 10 due to a hydraulic leak, and his teammate Pierre Gasly also retired, resulting in a disappointing day for the Renault-owned team.

