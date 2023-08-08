Mercedes Benz GLC to be launched on August 9; here's all you need to know

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its latest iteration of the popular GLC SUV, packed with cutting-edge technology beneath its familiar exterior. Positioned as a formidable contender against competitors like the BMW X3, Audi Q5, and Volvo XC90, the new Mercedes GLC stands poised to redefine the luxury SUV experience.

One of the standout features of the new GLC is its dual engine offering, presenting drivers with the choice between a 2.0-liter petrol or diesel powerplant. Complementing these engine choices is the incorporation of mild-hybrid technology, delivering an impressive 23 additional horsepower and 200 Nm of torque. The result is an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.2 seconds for the petrol variant, and 8 seconds for the diesel counterpart.

The dimensions of the 2023 GLC have been subtly revised, measuring 4716 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1640 mm in height. The exterior is adorned with a captivating grille and a sleek bumper complete with a skid plate, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality. The vehicle's dynamic stance is further accentuated by eye-catching 19-inch, 5-spoke alloys that leave a lasting impression.

Under the hood, the GLC's wheelbase has been extended by 15 mm, contributing to an enlarged boot capacity of 620 liters, a notable increase of 70 liters from its predecessor. The smooth contours of the body exude simplicity and allure, while the rear lights taper gracefully inward, converging at a central tailgate bar.

Inside the cabin, the GLC boasts a host of refinements that set it apart from its predecessor. An expansive panoramic sunroof and a potent 15-speaker Burmester audio system serve as standout features. However, potential buyers should be aware that front seat snugness may pose a challenge for larger passengers.

The GLC's dashboard design mirrors the elegance of the C-Class, offering an engaging driving environment. Meanwhile, the spacious front seats can be adjusted in eight ways, ensuring an optimal driving posture. The rear seat comfortably accommodates two adults and a child, though three adults may find it a bit cozy.

Embracing modernity, the GLC features touch controls that replace conventional physical buttons, offering a sleeker and more intuitive interface. Notable tech amenities include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, as well as advanced safety features like off-road and underbody cameras, self-parking capabilities, 360-degree camera views, blind-spot assist, and a PM2.5 air filter.

The GLC marks the introduction of the new NTG7 user interface in Mercedes' SUV lineup, promising a seamless and user-friendly interaction. Although comfort improvements are worth considering, the refined engine performance and host of features position the GLC as a compelling choice in the luxury SUV segment, fulfilling essential criteria with finesse.