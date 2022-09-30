Mercedes-Benz launches India's first locally-assembled luxury EV; Priced at Rs 1.55 cr

The country's largest luxury EV maker Mercedes-Benz on Friday launched the EQS 580, India's First locally-assembled Luxury electric car is finally here. With a claimed range of 857 kms, it is now the longest EV range in the country. The company said that India is the first market outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4MATIC. It adds that the launch of the EQS 580 4MATIC also underpins Mercedes-Benz’s global vision towards achieving a climate neutral car fleet in the foreseeable future.

"The EQS 580 4MATIC is our first locally manufactured EV in India and will play a pivotal role in driving our ambitious EV plans for the market. It is a perfect blend of technology, luxury and safety, pioneering numerous tech features for our customers. India is the first country outside Germany to manufacture the EQS 580 4MATIC, and this unique distinction underpins Mercedes-Benz India’s deep customer commitment and long-term vision for developing the luxury EV market here," Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

The local manufacturing of the EQS 580 4MATIC underlines Mercedes-Benz India’s global competencies accomplished in flexible production at its state-of—the-art manufacturing facility that now produces series, Maybach, AMG and luxury EVs, all under one roof, the German carmaker said. All other EVs from the brand were brought as CBUs (completely built up).

According to the company, the world’s most aerodynamic car, the EQS 580 4MATIC boasts of a drag coefficient from 0.20. "This contributes to the luxury saloon being India’s longest-range EV with 857 kms range (ARAI certified). The high power density of the lithium-ion battery comes with usable energy content of 107.8 kWh and is equipped with a powerful 400 volt battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology," it said.

"Manufacturing of EQS 580 4MATIC in India is a key milestone and a strong testament

to our state-of-the-art manufacturing prowess and our commitment to the vision of ‘Make in India’. It reiterates our relentless focus on developing the local market, creating value for customers and introducing future-ready products, combining the best of luxury, technology and safety," Schwenk said.

"The ‘Made in India’ EQS sets very high benchmark in the entire Indian automotive market and combines luxury and technology like no other modern EV in the market," he adds.

Also read: Supply issues, longer waiting periods expected to continue in Q4: Mercedes-Benz’s Martin Schwenk

Also read: Watch: Tractor splits in two after colliding with Mercedes-Benz car near Tirupati