Watch: Tractor splits in two after colliding with Mercedes-Benz car near Tirupati

A video has surfaced online in which a tractor can be seen split in half after crashing with a black-coloured Mercedes-Benz near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The left side of the Mercedes-Benz was fully damaged. The tractor in the viral video belongs to the Massey Ferguson company. No casualties were reported. Everyone in the accident, including the tractor driver, sustained minor injuries. The collision took place on the Chandragiri bypass near Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The tractor was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

After the recent tragic accident in which well-known industrialist Cyrus Mistry died, many have raised questions regarding the safety offered by German automaker Mercedes. As a result, the automaker called experts from Hong Kong to ascertain the cause of the accident. However, through investigation by the local police, it was found that he was not wearing a seat belt while sitting in the rear seat of the SUV, and that might have resulted in the death of Mistry. The other two occupants in the front survived the crash.

Cyrus Mistry was travelling in Mercedes Benz GLC 220 D4Matic, priced upwards of Rs 50 lakh. The Mercedes-Benz GLC was awarded the highest 5-star safety rating by Euro NCAP and was based on the MRA architecture. Other safety features of the car include 7 airbags, crosswind assist, parking assist, attention assist, adaptive brake lights, tyre-pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, Mercedes’ Pre-Safe occupant protection system, etc.

As per the recent report by Global NCAP about the safest cars in India, Mahindra XUV700 SUV, Tata Punch and Honda City were considered to be some of the safest cars on Indian roads.

