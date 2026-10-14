Cars24 delivered 750 cars on the same day, up 58 per cent year-on-year and five times its usual Sunday level.

The rise in demand is being driven by rural buyers, first-time car buyers and improving consumer confidence.

Rural buyers and first-time owners drive demand

More than 40 per cent of Cars24's sales are now linked to rural registration and transport office (RTO) locations, although the company still gets most of its cars from urban markets.

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More than 55 per cent of purchases in rural RTO markets are financed, Shivanshu Makkar, builder at Cars24, said.

Around 70 per cent of Cars24's customers are first-time car buyers. In rural markets, the share rises to nearly 90 per cent.

The company also saw demand from new locations during Navratri. Around 28 per cent of Cars24's deliveries on the first day went to pin codes where it had recorded no sales on the same day last year.

Makkar said festive-quarter sales are usually 25 per cent higher than in other quarters, making October-December the strongest period for the industry. Cars24 expects its business to grow 55-60 per cent during the festival season.

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The company also expects the second half of the financial year to be stronger than the first.

Navratri deliveries are usually 40-50 per cent higher than normal, Makkar said. The first day can see four to five times the usual volume, while Dhanteras can see three to four times normal deliveries as buyers plan purchases around auspicious dates.

SUVs are becoming more popular

SUVs are the fastest-growing category in the used-car market. They are growing at nearly 1.5 times the rate of hatchbacks. However, hatchbacks still make up more than half of used-car sales.

At Spinny, hatchbacks made up 55 per cent of deliveries on the first day of Navratri. SUVs accounted for 26 per cent and sedans 14 per cent.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno was Spinny's most-delivered model, followed by the Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Swift and Tata Tiago.

At Cars24, the Tata Nexon and Punch saw strong demand. Maruti Suzuki accounted for more than 40 per cent of sales.

Automatic cars are also seeing demand. One in three cars delivered by both platforms had automatic transmissions.

Makkar said used-car demand usually follows new-car trends with a gap of around three years. This means the earlier rise in demand for SUVs in the new-car market is now showing up in used cars.

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Used luxury cars also see demand

The festive demand is also reaching the used luxury-car market.

Spinny's luxury-car deliveries grew 21 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2026. Average selling prices rose 25 per cent during the period.

The company expects luxury-car sales in October-December to be around 30 per cent higher than in June-September.

The Audi Q3, BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class are among the top-selling models on Spinny Max, its luxury-car platform. BMW accounted for 33 per cent of luxury deliveries on the first day of Navratri.

"The segment is being driven by rising aspirations, the increasing price of new luxury vehicles and the compelling value offered by pre-owned cars," said Hanish Yadav, senior vice-president, Spinny.

Yadav said the average used luxury-car buyer is now around 35-40 years old.

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Used-car prices remain stable

Used-car prices have remained broadly flat ahead of the festive season, Makkar said.

Cars24's average transaction value is between ₹5.5 lakh and ₹6 lakh. It could fall slightly as demand from rural and first-time buyers increases, he said.

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Dealers have also been building their stock ahead of the festive season. Cars24 recorded its highest sales to dealers in August and September.

Makkar also said last year's GST reduction on new cars, which took effect from the first day of Navratri, had affected the used-car market.