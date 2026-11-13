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'Ramayana' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic crosses ₹1,000 crore globally; trails behind 'Kalki', 'Pathaan'

'Ramayana' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic crosses ₹1,000 crore globally; trails behind 'Kalki', 'Pathaan'

With Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic pulled in ₹53.50 crore net in India on Day 8, pushing its worldwide collection past ₹1,033.55 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 8:01 AM IST
'Ramayana' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic crosses ₹1,000 crore globally; trails behind 'Kalki', 'Pathaan'Box Office Update: That’s a staggering number by any measure — yet it still trails behind 2025’s biggest blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, both of which crossed the milestone faster.

Ramayana box office: Ranbir Kapoor’s mythological epic ‘Ramayana’ has just pulled off something only ten other Indian films have ever managed — crossing the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide, and it took just 8 days to get there. With Sai Pallavi and Yash in key roles, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic pulled in ₹53.50 crore net in India on Day 8, pushing its worldwide collection past ₹1,033.55 crore.

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That’s a staggering number by any measure — yet it still trails behind 2025’s biggest blockbusters, Kalki 2898 AD and Pathaan, both of which crossed the milestone faster. So how does Ramayana’s opening week really stack up against Bollywood’s biggest hits, and can it catch up in the coming days? Here’s a full breakdown of its Day 8 numbers, overseas performance, and where it currently ranks among India’s all-time blockbusters.

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Ramayana collection

The film made ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, ₹48.05 crore on its day 2, ₹69.80 crore on its day 3, ₹56.15 crore on its day 4, ₹107.50 crore on its day 5, ₹94.10 crore on its day 6, ₹70.65 crore on its day 7, and ₹53.50 crore on its day 8.

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With this, the film made ₹564.50 crore in terms of net domestic collection (₹675.05 crore gross), as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹437 crore whereas its Kannada version raked in ₹48.95 crore.

The epic film's Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions made ₹38.05 crore, ₹22.15 crore, and ₹18.45 crore so far, respectively. Ramayana further went onto mint ₹358.50 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹1,033.55 crore.

MUST READ | Jailer 2 is on Prime Video after making about ₹830 crore in theatres. Ramayana crossed that in a week

Ramayana still trails behind Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan

Despite this, Ramayana is trailing behind Prabhas' 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 commercial actioner Pathaan. During its lifetime run, Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹1,042.25 crore worldwide. Pathaan, on the other hand, minted ₹1,055 crore during its box office run globally.

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Ramayana advance booking day 9

The film's collections are likely to sustain momentum at the box office on its second Friday. Ramayana made ₹23.45 crore (₹17.98 crore minus block seats) in its advance bookings for the ninth day, as per Sacnilk.

Among states, Maharashtra continues to remain the top contributor with ₹3.77 crore (₹2.86 crore minus block seats). Other states that led the film's ticket sales were Karnataka (₹2.93 crore), Delhi (₹2.69 crore), Kerala (₹1.99 crore), Gujarat (₹1.86 crore), and Tamil Nadu (₹1.68 crore).

Among cities, National Capital Region (NCR) continues to remain the top contributor with ₹2.69 crore (₹1.99 crore minus block seats). Other cities that contributed a lion's share to the film's ticket sales were Bengaluru (₹2.27 crore), Mumbai (₹2.13 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.05 crore), Chennai (₹77.10 lakh), and Pune (₹76.42 lakh).

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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 8:01 AM IST
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