'Ramayana' box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor-led epic crosses ₹1,000 crore globally; trails behind 'Kalki', 'Pathaan'

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Ramayana collection

The film made ₹64.85 crore on its opening day, ₹48.05 crore on its day 2, ₹69.80 crore on its day 3, ₹56.15 crore on its day 4, ₹107.50 crore on its day 5, ₹94.10 crore on its day 6, ₹70.65 crore on its day 7, and ₹53.50 crore on its day 8.

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With this, the film made ₹564.50 crore in terms of net domestic collection (₹675.05 crore gross), as per film trade portal Sacnilk. Of this, the film's Hindi version made ₹437 crore whereas its Kannada version raked in ₹48.95 crore.

The epic film's Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam versions made ₹38.05 crore, ₹22.15 crore, and ₹18.45 crore so far, respectively. Ramayana further went onto mint ₹358.50 crore, taking its total worldwide collection to ₹1,033.55 crore.

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Ramayana still trails behind Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan

Despite this, Ramayana is trailing behind Prabhas' 2024 film Kalki 2898 AD and Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 commercial actioner Pathaan. During its lifetime run, Kalki 2898 AD grossed ₹1,042.25 crore worldwide. Pathaan, on the other hand, minted ₹1,055 crore during its box office run globally.

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Ramayana advance booking day 9

The film's collections are likely to sustain momentum at the box office on its second Friday. Ramayana made ₹23.45 crore (₹17.98 crore minus block seats) in its advance bookings for the ninth day, as per Sacnilk.

Among states, Maharashtra continues to remain the top contributor with ₹3.77 crore (₹2.86 crore minus block seats). Other states that led the film's ticket sales were Karnataka (₹2.93 crore), Delhi (₹2.69 crore), Kerala (₹1.99 crore), Gujarat (₹1.86 crore), and Tamil Nadu (₹1.68 crore).

Among cities, National Capital Region (NCR) continues to remain the top contributor with ₹2.69 crore (₹1.99 crore minus block seats). Other cities that contributed a lion's share to the film's ticket sales were Bengaluru (₹2.27 crore), Mumbai (₹2.13 crore), Hyderabad (₹1.05 crore), Chennai (₹77.10 lakh), and Pune (₹76.42 lakh).