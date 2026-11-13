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Your milk, paneer and ghee packs will carry a new FSSAI logo from July 2028: Here’s what the new rule says

Your milk, paneer and ghee packs will carry a new FSSAI logo from July 2028: Here’s what the new rule says

The rule will apply to milk and milk products covered under the applicable FSSAI standards, including composite milk products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST
Your milk, paneer and ghee packs will carry a new FSSAI logo from July 2028: Here’s what the new rule saysThe new requirement will come into effect from July 1, 2028.

Milk, curd, paneer, ghee and other dairy products will soon have to carry a new FSSAI logo on their packaging, giving consumers an additional label to look for while buying dairy products. The new labelling rule will come into effect from July 1, 2028,  according to a report by Good Returns.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced the mandatory requirement for milk and milk products under its revised labelling rules. The new logo will have to be displayed on the principal display panel of the packaging.

The FSSAI notified the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, on November 6.

The amendment introduces a new provision under Schedule I of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The rule will apply to milk and milk products covered under the applicable FSSAI standards, including composite milk products.

Don't Miss: Diwali food safety crackdown: FSSAI seizes 3,280 tonnes of paneer, ghee, milk and sweets worth ₹82 crore across India

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The revised requirement covers several commonly used dairy products. These include:

  • Milk

  • Curd

  • Paneer

  • Ghee

  • Butter

  • Cheese

  • Khoa

  • Ice cream

  • Flavoured fermented milk

This means consumers may start seeing the new designated symbol on the packaging of a wide range of dairy products once the rule comes into force.

The new requirement will come into effect from July 1, 2028.

The deadline gives dairy manufacturers and other food businesses time to update their packaging and make the necessary changes to comply with the revised labelling standards.

For consumers, the change means that milk and other dairy products will have an additional FSSAI-mandated logo on the main part of the package from July 2028.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 13, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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