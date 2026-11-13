Your milk, paneer and ghee packs will carry a new FSSAI logo from July 2028: Here’s what the new rule says

The FSSAI notified the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, on November 6.

The amendment introduces a new provision under Schedule I of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020.

The rule will apply to milk and milk products covered under the applicable FSSAI standards, including composite milk products.

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The revised requirement covers several commonly used dairy products. These include:

Milk

Curd

Paneer

Ghee

Butter

Cheese

Khoa

Ice cream

Flavoured fermented milk

This means consumers may start seeing the new designated symbol on the packaging of a wide range of dairy products once the rule comes into force.

The new requirement will come into effect from July 1, 2028.

The deadline gives dairy manufacturers and other food businesses time to update their packaging and make the necessary changes to comply with the revised labelling standards.

For consumers, the change means that milk and other dairy products will have an additional FSSAI-mandated logo on the main part of the package from July 2028.