AI-powered fleet safety start-up Netradyne has joined hands with National Highways for Electric Vehicles to deploy AI-powered solutions across connected commercial vehicles operating on NHEV-supported corridors.

The integration aims to enable real-time fleet visibility, predictive risk detection, driver behaviour insights and operational monitoring for commercial EVs travelling across India’s e-highways.

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As part of the programme, Netradyne’s AI platform will add a critical intelligence and safety layer through driver behaviour analytics, vehicle monitoring and corridor-level operational oversight for commercial EVs operating across NHEV-enabled corridors.

“Being a part of NHEV’s Electronic Highway initiative reflects the scale at which AI-driven mobility infrastructure is evolving in India. Our role is to provide real-time intelligence that improves driver safety, fleet visibility and operational responsiveness across these e-highways,” says Durgadutt Nedungadi, senior vice president, EMEA & APAC- Business, Netradyne.

“By enabling early detection of driver fatigue, unsafe behaviour and vehicle distress, we can help reduce road risk and make long-haul EV operations safer and more reliable,” Nedungadi added.

For fleet operators and financiers, the collaboration is designed to create a stronger trust framework for long-distance EV adoption through safer journeys, improved fleet uptime, operational visibility and better asset reliability.

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By combining NHEV’s integrated highway infrastructure and support architecture with Netradyne’s AI-driven safety intelligence, the ecosystem aims to make commercial EV operations more dependable.