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Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?

Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?

The standard iPhone 18 model may skip this year’s launch, and it will likely launch in Q1 of 2027. But should you wait or get the Google Pixel 11?

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026 6:34 PM IST
Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Which flagship model should you wait for?Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11

Google is launching the Pixel 11 series on August 12, 2026, with performance upgrades, new AI features, and more. On the other hand, Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models in September. However, the standard iPhone 18 model will skip this year’s launch, and it will likely launch in Q1 of 2027. But should you wait for iPhone 18 or get the new Google Pixel 11 phone? Check out the specification differences to know which model is worth the wait.

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Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Design and display

This year, Google is expected to make subtle design changes with an aluminium finish and the “Pixel Glow” feature, an RGB notification LED strip which is said to replace the old temperature sensor. However, it may retain the horizontal camera bar, housing three camera sensors. In addition, we can also expect new Fuchsia and Moss colour variants.

Whereas the Apple iPhone 18 model may offer a similar design as its predecessor, but we can see a smaller Dynamic Island, and new colourways that may include Dark Cherry and Light Blue.

In terms of display, the Pixel 11 could feature a 6.3-inch M16 OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 3100 nits of brightness. Whereas the iPhone 18 could feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion technology.

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Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Camera

The Google Pixel 11 is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 10.8MP dedicated telephoto sensor, a 50MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide lens. The camera could be powered by the upgraded GXP imaging coprocessor for advanced Gemini AI computational photo editing.

On the other hand, the iPhone 18 could come with a dual camera setup that may include a 48MP primary sensor and an upgraded 48MP ultra-wide sensor.

Apple iPhone 18 vs Google Pixel 11: Performance and battery

Under the hood, the Pixel 11 will likely be powered by the Google Tensor G6, manufactured using a 2nm process. Google may replace the Samsung Exynos modem with a MediaTek 5G modem, offering improved connectivity. In terms of battery life, the Pixel 11 could be backed by a 4,840mAh battery.

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On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 18 could be powered by the A20 chip, which is said to offer a 30% performance boost, and it may also offer 12GB RAM. In terms of battery life, we also expect similar upgrades.

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Published on: Jul 27, 2026 6:34 PM IST
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