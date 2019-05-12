Next generation Mahindra Scorpio spotted; to come with new design and higher price

The Mahindra Scorpio is all set to get a facelift in 2020. The SUV was spotted as it was being tested in stealth mode in Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. The fourth generation Scorpio could rival the SUVs from MG Motor India (Hector), Tata, Kia Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai. The SUV expected to come with several new bells and whistles and have a completely new design and technology.

Over the years, the design of Scorpio hasn't changed much but the next-gen model is expected to bring in the bulk of alterations, starting with low roof profile and a vertical front. There are wide wheel curves and sweeping windshield. The grille of the new SUV also looks more upright and the new ladder frame design is visible too. The spy shots also reveal that the rear door and the window lines are inspired by the Mahindra XUV 300. The lights at the rear of a vehicle are placed vertically with a think bumper design.

Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio 2020 will reportedly have a newly developed 2.0-litre diesel engine complying with BSVI norms and capable of churning out 170hp and 400Nm. The new engine will also power new Thar and well as the next-gen XUV 500. The engine will be mated with 6-speed manual gearbox and will also have an automatic variant. The new Scorpio is also expected to have a petrol variant right from the start given the strict emission norms that could come into effect in the near future.

The insides of the new Mahindra Scorpio are expected to get complete renovation too. The new generation Mahindra cars are extremely feature rich and the quality of the seats and the dashboard is good too. The new Scorpio could come with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, multi-function steering wheel, more comforts and connectivity features over the current model.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the new Mahindra Scorpio 2020 is expected to be costlier than the existing Scorpios. The public launch of the new SUV is expected to be in the latter half of 2020 or sometime in 2021.

