Ola Electric extends February price cut on S1X, S1 Air, S1 Pro till March 31. Details here

Ola is extending the February price cut on its electric scooters to March 31. "When you ask, how can we say no? On popular demand, price drop extended till 31st! Off you go now and get your Ola S1," the EV maker said in a post on Monday.

Ola had slashed the prices of S1 X+, S1 Air, and S1 Pro last month. Ola’s flagship model, S1 Pro is now priced at Rs 1,30 lakh (ex-showroom) - a Rs 17,500 price cut. It used to cost Rs 1,47,500 lakh, ex-showroom, earlier.

When you ask, how can we say no? 🥺 On popular demand, price drop extended till 31st! Off you go now and get your Ola S1. #BreakAllBarriers pic.twitter.com/OtXNNA3U5j — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 1, 2024



The S1 Air is cheaper by Rs 15,000, at ex-showroom price to Rs 1.05 lakh, compared to earlier Rs 1.20 lakh. Ola S1 X+ saw the steepest cut, of Rs 25,000, that has brought down the ex-showroom price of Ola S1X+ from Rs 1.10 lakh to Rs 85,000, much lower than many of its ICE competitors.

The Bengaluru-based company recorded close to 35,000 units registered in February, topping the chart for two-wheeler manufacturer in the EV segment. The company clocked its highest ever monthly sales in February and posted an impressive YoY growth of nearly 100% compared to the same month last year.

Ola Electric has also introduced an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery, to warranty for its entire product lineup, without any additional charges. The company is also planning to expand its service network by 50 percent, increasing from the current 414 service centers to approximately 600 centers nationwide by April 2024.