In a surprising response, the AI chatbot 'Krutrim', developed by Ola, has rated Ather's 450X Gen 3 as the best electric scooter in India. Ola manufactures electric scooters and is a rival to Ather. The chatbot, which recently became available to users, gave its verdict in response to a user query on social media platform X.

Gupta V.V, a social media user, on Tuesday asked the chatbot: "Which is the best electric scooter should I buy in India?" To this, Krutimi said the best electric scooter to buy in India is the Ather Energy 450X Gen 3. "This scooter offers a powerful electric motor that can produce an equivalent of 87 bhp of power and an ARAI-certified riding range of 146 km. The Ather 450X Gen 3 is arguably the best electric scooter in India, offering a premium experience with a smooth build and a top speed of 120 km/h."

"The scooter is available in two variants - Ather 450 Plus and the top variant Ather 450X, with prices starting at Rs 1,13,416 and going up to Rs 1,32,426, respectively," the response said.

This came just a day after Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal rolled out the chatbot, in a response to OpenAI's ChatGPT. "This is a start for us and our first generation product," Aggarwal said, adding that Ola has rooted 'Krutrim' strongly into Indian values and data with over 10-plus Indian languages and is ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish.

The entrepreneur, who is on a mission to manufacture electric scooters in the country, said: "Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms."

However, soon after the launch, the chatbot sparked controversy after, while responding to a question, it said it was created by OpenAI. "As an Al language model, I am an artificial intelligence created by OpenAI. My purpose is to assist users in various tasks, answer questions, and provide information. I am not a person, but a sophisticated machine learning algorithm designed to understand and respond to human language."

Sharing a screenshot of this, Raghav Arora, a social media user, said: "Something seem super fishy. @KrutrimAI says it was created by OpenAI."

Something seem super fishy@KrutrimAI says it was created by OpenAI https://t.co/SNBoRDIzrl pic.twitter.com/m8NKyuIrcw — Raghav Arora (@raghavar0) February 26, 2024

However, the company called it a data leakage issue. "We were able to identify the root cause of a data leakage issue from one of the open-source datasets used in our LLM fine-tuning. As a result, some users saw a message "I am created by OpenAI". The dataset was immediately removed."