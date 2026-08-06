Ola Electric shifts gears from D2C-only model to dealer partners

The change in strategy comes at a time when new-age EV maker Ola Electric has slipped to the fifth spot in India’s electric two-wheeler sales. Rival Ather Energy, which trailed Ola Electric in sales until last year, has become the third-largest EV maker by volume. The first two spots are taken by TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto, respectively. Hero MotoCorp is now ahead of Ola at the fourth position in monthly volumes.

“Ola Electric built its early growth through company owned stores, using them to build EV awareness, establish the brand, and create India’s largest EV two-wheeler customer base of over 1 million riders. As the EV industry has matured and consumer acceptance has grown, the company is now evolving this model,” the EV maker said.

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Over the coming months, company stores will transition to focus on brand and product experience, while dealer partners will become the backbone of local sales, service and scale across the country, it added.

The move follows a month of on ground engagement with dealers nationwide. “The response has been strong, with dealers expressing confidence that the company's product portfolio, combined with their local market execution, can meaningfully accelerate both Ola's sales and EV adoption in India more broadly,” the company said.

“This is a big shift in how we go to market, and one that reflects where the EV industry in India is headed,” said Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Ola Electric.

“Now, as the category matures, our job is to bring EVs to every corner of the country, and dealer partners understand their local markets in ways no company owned network can replicate at that scale,” Aggarwal added.

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“Company stores will now be where customers experience the brand and the product at their best, while our dealer partners carry that experience into every town and neighbourhood in India,” explained Aggarwal.

For dealer partners, Ola Electric said it is offering a large recurring service opportunity from India's largest EV two-wheeler installed base of over 1 million customers, a full product portfolio spanning scooters, motorcycles and energy products including Ola Shakti, with more energy products planned, and a dealer economics model designed for strong partner returns.

Ola Electric said it expects meaningful on ground scale from the programme by Diwali 2026.

As part of this transition, BVR Subbu will rejoin Ola Electric as Senior Advisor to support execution. Subbu, former President of Hyundai Motors India, previously served on Ola Electric's board and has been a mentor to Aggarwal.