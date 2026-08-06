Should NRIs split their savings between FCNR(B) and NRE Deposits? Here's how a mix can balance returns, currency risk

Understanding the two deposit options

An NRE fixed deposit allows NRIs to park overseas earnings in India in Indian rupees. Both the principal and interest are fully repatriable, and the interest earned is tax-free in India for eligible NRIs. However, because the deposit is rupee-denominated, returns ultimately depend on how the Indian currency performs against the depositor's home currency.

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An FCNR(B) deposit, on the other hand, is maintained in a permitted foreign currency such as the US dollar, British pound, euro, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar or Singapore dollar. Both the principal and interest are paid back in the same foreign currency, shielding depositors from exchange rate fluctuations.

Why interest rates tell only part of the story

Arushi Bhagotra, Consultant, Centre for Law, Policy & Governance, NFPRC Foundation, says comparing the two products solely on interest rates can be misleading.

"While the enhanced returns on offer have renewed interest in FCNR(B) and NRE deposits, it would be inaccurate to frame the choice between them as a comparison of headline rates. The more consequential distinction is who bears the currency risk," she said.

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According to Bhagotra, an NRE deposit may offer an attractive interest rate of 7-8%, but any depreciation in the rupee reduces the depositor's effective return in their home currency. In contrast, FCNR(B) deposits eliminate currency risk because both principal and interest are maintained in the same foreign currency.

Feature NRE Deposit FCNR(B) Deposit Denomination Indian Rupees (INR) Foreign currency (USD, GBP, EUR, JPY, AUD, CAD, SGD, etc.) Who can open NRIs, OCIs, PIOs NRIs, OCIs, PIOs Principal & interest Fully repatriable Fully repatriable Currency risk Borne by the depositor No currency risk for the depositor (if held to maturity) Returns Higher rupee interest rates, but returns depend on INR movement Fixed return in the chosen foreign currency Best suited for NRIs planning to invest or spend in India NRIs with overseas expenses or seeking protection from exchange rate volatility Tax treatment in India Interest is tax-free for eligible NRIs Interest is tax-free for eligible NRIs Key consideration Rupee depreciation can reduce returns in home currency Lower exchange-rate risk, but interest rates may differ by currency Current RBI benefit Eligible deposits (3 years and above) covered under temporary relaxation until Sept. 30, 2026 Eligible deposits (3–5 years) qualify for special RBI swap facility and interest rate relaxation until Sept. 30, 2026

ALSO READ: HSBC tops FCNR(B) mobilisation under RBI swap window; SBI, ICICI among biggest gainers

Can a combination work better?

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Rather than choosing one product over the other, experts say many NRIs may benefit from allocating money to both.

Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director at Vibhavangal Anukulkara Pvt Ltd, says FCNR(B) deposits are suitable for NRIs planning overseas expenses or expecting the rupee to weaken, while NRE deposits may be more rewarding for those who believe the rupee will remain stable or appreciate and intend to invest or spend in India.

He says a combination of both deposits can help optimise returns while managing currency risk, depending on an individual's financial goals, foreign currency exposure and investment horizon.

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Paritosh Desai, Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at IDfy, echoes a similar view, saying the decision should depend on an NRI's financial objectives, currency outlook and risk tolerance. FCNR(B) deposits provide protection against exchange-rate volatility, while NRE deposits offer greater flexibility for those planning to use their money in India.

With the RBI's special relaxation available only until September 30, 2026, eligible NRIs considering long-term deposits may find that a balanced allocation between FCNR(B) and NRE deposits offers a practical way to combine stable foreign currency returns with the potential benefits of higher rupee interest rates.

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