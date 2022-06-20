Ola Electric teases 3 electric cars; likely to be a sedan, SUV and hatchback

With the demand for electric vehicles on the rise and many automakers like Tata, Kia, Mahindra and Hyundai wanting to ride the wave, homegrown EV-maker Ola Electric, on the sidelines of its ‘Ola Customer Day’ event, has revealed teasers of its upcoming electric cars.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric, in a tweet, said, “Building some cars,” and posted an image with a heavily blurred image of a car in the background.

Building some cars 🏎 pic.twitter.com/GZdProgQaQ — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) June 17, 2022

The company, which has been eyeing the domestic EV segment since the launch of its S1 electric scooter, teased three electric cars for their four-wheeler project. The company’s ‘Ola Customer Day’ event was held at its upcoming facility near Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.

The new teaser video, which is unofficially available on social media platforms, suggests that the three new Ola electric cars could be a sporty sedan, SUV/coupe and hatchback. The teaser video also reveals that the Ola sedan would use design features similar to its electric scooters, a minimalist but futuristic theme for their upcoming cars.

While the company hasn’t shared any other details of its upcoming cars, Ola Electric’s CEO has stated that more information will be revealed on August 15. Moreover, in terms of features, the upcoming Ola electric cars would come with many smart features and technology like ADAS features.

Moreover, according to media reports, Ola's electric cars would come with a 70-80kWh capacity battery pack to offer a long driving range and the company is likely to start the production of its electric cars by the end of 2023.