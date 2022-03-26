Ola scooter catches fire in Pune, company says will take appropriate action

After a video of Ola Electric's e-scooter catching fire went viral on social media, the company on Saturday said it is aware of the incident that happened in Pune and will take appropriate action on the issue.

"We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share more updates in the next few days. We're in constant touch with the customer who is absolutely safe," Ola Electric said in a statement.

The company said vehicle safety is of paramount importance and it is committed to the highest standards for its products.

"We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days," it said.

The company's statement came in response to videos circulating on Twitter which showed its scooter catching fire.

Ola had launched its electric scooters -- Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro -- on August 15 last year and began deliveries in December.