Ola's e-scooter to launch soon as Tamil Nadu factory nears completion

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ola, on Saturday said the phase 1 of construction of the company's electric scooter (e-scooter) factory in Tamil Nadu is close to completion.

In a tweet, Aggarwal said the construction site has been transformed from empty land to the world's biggest two-wheeler factory.

The Ola CEO wrote on Twitter, "In just 4 months, this place has transformed from acres of empty rock land to the world's largest 2W factory. The Ola Futurefactory phase 1 is nearing completion! The scooters are coming soon! Great work by team @OlaElectric".

On June 24, Aggarwal had posted a tweet which suggested that the launch of Ola Electric's much-anticipated e-scooter will take place soon. Saying that black colour has already been selected for the upcoming e-scooter, he asked his Twitter followers to suggest other colours they want for the scooter.

"Time to order some paint! What color would you like on the Ola Scooter? Already got you covered for Black! What else?". The tweet was seen as a message that that the e-scooter has reached an advanced stage of development where colours for the vehicle are being decided. Aggarwal also shared a photo of the e-scooter in which only the front portion of the vehicle was visible.

Earlier, Aggarwal had said that the firm will set up over 1,00,000 lakh charging stations spread across 400 cities and towns in India, as per Mint. Ola will set up 5,000 charging points for the new e-scooter within its first year.

A fast charger is expected to charge the scooter to up to 50 per cent capacity in just 18 minutes. The e-scooter will be able to operate for up to 75 kilometres with a 50 per cent charge, as per the publication, This suggests that the upcoming e-scooter will have the capacity to run 150 kilometres when fully charged.

In December last year, Ola had said it will invest Rs 2,400 crore to set up its first e-scooter facility in Tamil Nadu. The factory will have an initial capacity of 2 million units, which will be expanded to 10 million units annually.

