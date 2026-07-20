Own a Hyundai Kona? Nearly 48,000 SUVs recalled in US over seat belt concern

Hyundai Motor America is recalling 47,749 Kona and Kona Electric vehicles in the United States as the seat belt buckle in the rear centre seat may fail to properly restrain an occupant during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall, issued by US-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), affects 47,733 model-year 2026 Kona gasoline vehicles and 16 model-year 2025 Kona Electric vehicles.

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“Passengers are advised not to use the rear centre seat until the recall remedy is performed. Dealers will replace the seat belt buckle assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed September 11, 2026,” said NHTSA, the US federal agency responsible for road safety and vehicle regulation.

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Recalls are common in the automobile industry. While most recalls are voluntary, initiated by automakers, recalls can also be enforced under motor vehicle rules. In India, Section 110A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, is related to the recall of motor vehicles. It empowers the central government to direct a manufacturer to recall motor vehicles of a particular type or its variants.

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According to documents filed with NHTSA on July 13, the rear centre seat belt buckle assemblies in the affected vehicles may have been manufactured outside specification. Hyundai said the defect could adversely affect the buckle's performance during a collision, increasing the risk of injury.

The automaker traced the issue to improper maintenance of a supplier's stamping die. Excessive wear on the tooling resulted in out-of-specification buckle components, according to the safety recall report.

Hyundai said the issue was first identified in February after its seat belt supplier reported a dynamic test failure involving a Kona rear centre seat belt buckle. The company and its North American Safety Office investigated the condition through before deciding on July 7 to conduct a voluntary safety recall.

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The company said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries, fatalities or fires related to the defect in the U.S.

Dealers will inspect the rear centre seat belt buckle assembly and replace it if necessary at no cost to owners.

Hyundai plans to send notification letters to car owners beginning September 8. Owners can contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 306. They can also check whether their vehicle is included by entering its vehicle identification number on the NHTSA recall website.

The affected vehicles were built between July 8, 2025, and February 13, 2026, for the Kona, and between July 8, 2025, and October 21, 2025, for the Kona Electric.