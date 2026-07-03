Hyundai Creta Electric's BaaS model cheaper by ₹8 lakh; to compete with Kia Carens Clavis, MG Comet

Hyundai Motor India has introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model for the Hyundai Creta Electric, reducing its entry price by around ₹8 lakh to ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The move comes as competition intensifies in India's electric SUV segment, with automakers increasingly looking for ways to make EV ownership more accessible.

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Alongside the new ownership option, Hyundai has also announced feature updates for the Creta Electric. The SUV now comes with an integrated side foot step, improving ease of entry and exit while enhancing its SUV styling. Additionally, HC variants will now receive a 7.4 kW wall box charger as standard, offering greater convenience for home charging.

HYUNDAI CRETA ELECTRIC KEY SPECIFICATION

Motor: Single electric motor (Front-mounted)

Drive Type: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Power: 135 PS (42 kWh), 171 PS (51.4 kWh)

Torque: 200 Nm

0–100 km/h: 8.9 sec (42 kWh), 7.9 sec (51.4 kWh)

READ THIS: Want a cheaper EV? These battery rental schemes will give you relief by up to ₹8 lakh

HYUNDAI CRETA ELECTRIC SAFETY FEATURES

6 airbags (standard)

Level 2 ADAS with over 20 autonomous safety functions (top variants)

360-degree camera

Blind View Monitor

Front and rear parking sensors

The Hyundai Creta Electric is offered with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, delivering claimed driving ranges of up to 420 km and 510 km, respectively. The SUV also supports 100 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in about 39 minutes under suitable conditions.

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HYUNDAI CRETA ELECTRIC BaaS OWNERSHIP MODEL

Under the new BaaS scheme, customers can purchase the vehicle without buying the battery up front. Instead, they will pay a battery subscription charge starting at ₹3.90 per kilometre, lowering the initial cost of ownership while spreading battery expenses over time.

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The introduction of BaaS brings the Creta Electric in line with several rivals that already offer similar ownership models. Brands such as MG, Maruti Suzuki, Kia and Toyota have adopted battery subscription plans to reduce the financial barrier for EV buyers.

Hyundai Creta Electric's COMPETITORS

MG Comet EV- ₹4.99 lakh + ₹3.2/km

₹4.99 lakh + ₹3.2/km Tata Punch EV- ₹6.49 lakh + ₹2.6/km

₹6.49 lakh + ₹2.6/km Maruti Suzuki e Vitara- ₹10.99 lakh + ₹3.99/km

₹10.99 lakh + ₹3.99/km Kia Carens Clavis EV- ₹12.84 lakh + ₹3.3/km

Hyundai's subscription rate of ₹3.90 per kilometre is marginally lower than the ₹3.99 per kilometre charged for the Maruti e Vitara.

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Without the battery subscription, the Hyundai Creta Electric continues to be available at its regular starting price of around ₹18.03 lakh (ex-showroom). The BaaS model, therefore, cuts the upfront purchase cost by more than ₹7 lakh for the base variant, making the electric SUV more attractive to first-time EV buyers.