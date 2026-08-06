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Petrol car, SUV sales slip in July as diesel makes a comeback amid E20 concerns

Petrol car, SUV sales slip in July as diesel makes a comeback amid E20 concerns

Consumer hesitation around the E20 transition nudged buyers towards CNG, hybrids and EVs, says the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 3:12 PM IST
Petrol car, SUV sales slip in July as diesel makes a comeback amid E20 concernsEvery automobile category posted its best-ever July, with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors and wheeled construction equipment all at all-time July highs.

The share of petrol-powered cars in passenger vehicle sales fell from 43.15% in June to 41.68% in July amid growing concerns around E20, a fuel blend comprising 20% ethanol and 80% petrol.

Meanwhile, the penetration of diesel in new cars sales rose marginally from 16.32% in June to 17.73% in July, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

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Consumer hesitation around the E20 transition nudged buyers towards CNG (compressed natural gas), hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs), said FADA Vice President Sai Giridhar.

There is a need for “clear and confident consumer communication on the E20 fuel transition” to convert hesitant petrol buyers, said Giridhar.

EVs made up 8% of overall passenger vehicle sales for the second straight month in July. Battery-powered cars and SUV sales have seen an uptick after the West Asia war.

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The penetration of electric vehicles in India’s passenger vehicle sales stood at 8% in June, 6.6% in May and 6.6% in April. That marks a sharp jump from FY26, when EVs made up 4.2% of passenger vehicle sales, with 2,00,000 EVs sold out of total sales of 4.7 million.

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Every automobile category posted its best-ever July, with two-wheelers, three-wheelers, commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors and wheeled construction equipment all at all-time July highs.

The industry retailed 25,91,138 units, up 25.89% year-on-year, the strongest July growth in the series outside Covid-distorted base years, said FADA.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles grew 19.13% year-on-year to 4,16,555 units in July. Two-wheeler sales jumped 28% year-on-year to 18,18,289 units. Three-wheeler sales rose 16.16% to 1,33,778 units.

“That a seasonally soft, erratic monsoon July ranks as the 12th-highest retail month of the 151 months since Jan’14 — a list otherwise dominated by festive months — speaks to the structural depth of the India Growth Story,” said Giridhar.

Dealers attributed this momentum to GST 2.0-led affordability, ease of retail finance and favourable festival timing on a July 2025 base that had declined nearly 4%, alongside increased demand for alternative fuels such as CNG.

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The share of EVs in two-wheelers touched a record 11.24% against 7.65% a year ago as short supplies of high-demand models left bookings pending.

Total EV retails touched 3,27,901 units, the highest for any month in history, with 2W and commercial vehicle EV volumes at all-time records, taking overall EV penetration to about 12.7% from 9.6% a year ago.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 3:12 PM IST
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