Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix for record-equalling ninth successive F1 victory

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Dutch Grand Prix for record-equalling ninth successive F1 victory

The Dutch Grand Prix, held amidst unpredictable weather at Zandvoort, saw Verstappen clinch the win for the third consecutive year from the pole position

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the on the podium after winning the Dutch Grand Prix with second placed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and third placed Alpine's Pierre Gasly REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the on the podium after winning the Dutch Grand Prix with second placed Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and third placed Alpine's Pierre Gasly REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
  • The Dutch Grand Prix, held amidst unpredictable weather at Zandvoort
  • This victory on home soil brought Red Bull's tally to 14 consecutive triumphs and marked their 13th win of the season
  • Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured the second position after the eventual rolling re-start, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly finishing third

In a remarkable feat, Max Verstappen of Red Bull secured his ninth consecutive victory in Formula One, matching Sebastian Vettel's 2013 record. The Dutch Grand Prix, held amidst unpredictable weather at Zandvoort, saw Verstappen clinch the win for the third consecutive year from the pole position.

This victory on home soil brought Red Bull's tally to 14 consecutive triumphs and marked their 13th win of the season. The race began under dry conditions but took a dramatic turn when sudden rain hit at the conclusion of the first lap. Following a dry spell, a heavy downpour led to red flags on the 65th lap out of the total 72, as cars struggled to maintain control on the slick track.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured the second position after the eventual rolling re-start, with Alpine's Pierre Gasly finishing third. Verstappen's teammate and main title rival, Sergio Perez, faced a setback as he incurred a five-second penalty, causing him to slip to fourth place.

Published on: Aug 27, 2023, 9:11 PM IST
