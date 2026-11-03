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Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750; expands premium motorcycle portfolio

Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750; expands premium motorcycle portfolio

The Himalayan 750 is the company's first 750cc motorcycle

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 9:51 PM IST
Royal Enfield unveils Himalayan 750, Continental GT 750; expands premium motorcycle portfolioB. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield has unveiled two new 750cc motorcycles, the Himalayan 750 and Continental GT 750, at EICMA 2026 in Milan, marking a significant expansion of its premium motorcycle portfolio as the company looks to build on its presence in the global mid-size motorcycle market.

The Himalayan 750 is the company's first 750cc motorcycle and is powered by an all-new 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 63 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. As the successor to a decade-long Himalayan adventure motorcycling legacy that began with the 411 in 2016, the new motorcycle is designed for long-distance touring and off-road riding. It gets five riding modes, cornering ABS, lean-sensitive traction control, cruise control and a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU). It also has a 195kg payload capacity, 17-litre fuel tank and an 815mm seat height.

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Bookings for the Himalayan 750 opened across Europe on November 3 through Royal Enfield's website and dealerships. The motorcycle will be offered with cast and spoked wheel options across multiple colourways.

The second major unveiling, the Continental GT 750, is a sportier evolution of the company's café racer range. It uses an uprated version of the new 743cc twin-cylinder engine and will become Royal Enfield's highest-performance production motorcycle to date.

The company also showcased the Flying Flea S6, a scrambler-style electric motorcycle that expands its dedicated electric mobility brand's portfolio beyond urban commuting. Built around a lightweight chassis and high-torque motor, the S6 gets an off-road riding mode and is designed for both city roads and trails. It is scheduled to launch in summer 2027.

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Alongside the new motorcycles, Royal Enfield unveiled a limited-edition Shotgun 650 'Son of a Gun', developed in collaboration with custom motorcycle brand Deus Ex Machina. Only 100 units will be produced globally next year. The company also introduced its 1901 apparel collection, which marks the debut of a refreshed brand identity that will be rolled out across its products, showrooms and dealerships.

The launches come as Royal Enfield completes its 125th anniversary year, with the company using EICMA to signal its next phase of product expansion across internal combustion and electric motorcycles. The Himalayan 750, in particular, represents a move into a higher-capacity segment, while the Continental GT 750 extends the same new engine platform into the café racer category.

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B. Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Enfield, said the new products reflected the company's plans to expand its portfolio while remaining rooted in its philosophy of 'Pure Motorcycling'. The Himalayan brand, he said, has built a global community of more than 320,000 riders over the past decade.

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Published on: Nov 3, 2026 9:51 PM IST
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