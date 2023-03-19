Sergio Perez wins F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 with Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in P2

In what turned out to be an enthralling race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Sergio Perez emerged victorious to clinch the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The Red Bull Racing driver put in a sublime performance to fend off his teammate Max Verstappen, who finished second on the podium. Verstappen also secured the fastest lap on the final lap, earning him an additional point in the championship standings.

Fernando Alonso, the two-time Formula One world champion, secured his 100th podium finish at the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, cementing his place as one of the greatest drivers of all time by finishing P3. The Spanish driver has been in fine form this season finishing on the podium in Bahrain too.

