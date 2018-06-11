Suzuki Jimny gets a launch date; here's why Indians should be excited about it

Details of the next generation Suzuki Jimny have surfaced online. As per a report by NDTVcarandbike, Suzuki dealership Asahi Motors in Japan has said the all-new Jimny and Jimny Sierra off-roaders will be revealed on July 5, 2018. The company had started production and the subcompact SUV was allegedly shown to a select group of individuals.

In India, the new Jimny will replace the iconic Gypsy, one of the first off roaders in the country that is still celebrated for its all-terrain drivability. The new Jimny will continue that legacy with the help of an All Grip Pro all-wheel-drive system. It will be based on a ladder-chassis platform and will also come with an advanced limited slip differential.

The Jimny comes with interiors that feature synthetic leather seats and fully trimmed doors and dashboard. The car also comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new instrument cluster and the leather upholstery for steering and gearbox. It will also feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Bluetooth connectivity. The new Jimny also comes equipped with parking sensors.

The exterior of the car features big bumpers and big side splash guards which give it a tough look. The body is simple and the car gets a look of serious functionality with an overall boxy shape.

The Jimny comes with an all-aluminum engine. In India, it could either come with a 1.2-litre 4-cylinder K-series engine or a 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine which is also found on the Baleno RS.

The SUV is built on an all-terrain platform and has a rigid ladder frame that keeps the ride stable and absorbs shocks. Also, keeping the Indian market in mind the new Jimny could feature a five-door option in India. Globally, the car comes in a three-door version. In India, the three-door version could lose some serious points on practicality.

The Jimny will have Drive Action 4x4 system and will enable the driver to instantly respond to terrain changes as by switching between 2WD and 4WD on the fly at the push of a button.

The car is designed with CAE (computer-aided engineering system) to absorb the force of a frontal collision and spread it away from the occupants. The new Jimny will also come with ABS and ESC system and dual front airbags as well.

The Jimny is likely to go on sale globally in 2019. If launched in India, the Jimny will take on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha in the segment.