Tata expands automatic transmission line up in its compact SUV Nexon

Looking to cash in the growing popularity of automatic transmission versions in the domestic market, Tata Motors on Tuesday expanded its gearless line up in its compact SUV Nexon by introducing it in the middle XMA variant. With this introduction, the Nexon range will henceforth have two AMT (automatic manual transmission) variants - XMA & XZA+, which will be offered in 1.2L turbocharged Revotron petrol and 1.5L turbocharged Revotorq diesel engines respectively.

Priced at Rs 7.50 lakh ex-showroom Delhi, for the petrol variant and Rs 8.53 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, for the Diesel variant, the Tata Nexon XMA is the first AMT in India to offer Multi-Drive modes (3 modes - ECO, CITY and SPORT). Recently, market leader Maruti Suzuki which pioneered the low cost AMT technology in India, introduced it in its compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

Tata Motors had also launched the AMT version of the Nexon at the same time but has now introduced it in the lower variant, which it claims is the best selling variant for the brand.

The popularity of these variants, which are less sophisticated and fun to drive than a conventional automatic transmission but cost a fraction of them without any loss in fuel economy, has seen it being introduced in various cars in quick time. Along with the Brezza, Maruti has added this in a host of its existing products including Alto, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga. Brezza is its seventh model to come with AMT. Other companies like Renault and Datsun have also followed suit and launched AMT in their cars.

For Tata, Nexon is the fifth product in its line up after Nano, Tiago, Zest and Tigor notchback to get the AMT transmission. As a result, share of AMT in the overall car market has risen from 6 per cent in 2010 to 16 per cent in 2017 and is expected to rise further to at least 25 per cent by 2020.