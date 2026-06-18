Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle prices by up to 2.5% from July 1

Tata Motors has announced a price increase of up to 2.5% across its commercial vehicle portfolio, effective July 1, 2026, citing rising input and commodity costs.

The automaker said the hike is intended to partially offset the impact of increased commodity prices and other operational expenses that have put pressure on manufacturing costs.

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According to the company, the extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant within its commercial vehicle range.

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The move comes amid ongoing cost pressures faced by vehicle manufacturers. Tata Motors is among several automotive companies that have hiked prices in recent months to manage escalating production costs.

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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, the Tata group’s cars and SUV business, is also raising prices across its vehicle portfolio, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV), by up to 1.5%, effective July 1, 2026.

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“This price revision is being undertaken to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment,” the company said in a statement earlier in June.

The extent of the price increase will vary across models and variants, ensuring that the overall value proposition of each offering is maintained, the company had said.

This is the second price hike taken by India’s third-largest carmaker in 2026. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles had increased prices across its internal combustion engine (ICE) passenger vehicle portfolio by 0.5% from April 1, 2026.

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