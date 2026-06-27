Tata Nexon, MG Comet EV, Kia Sonet: Cars that will get costlier from July 1

You saved. You researched. You were almost ready.
Just as you are about to seal the deal on your favourite car, the price tag is about to shift. The Tata Nexon, MG Comet EV, and Kia Sonet — three of India's most-loved cars — are all set to get pricier from July 1, 2026.
It's not a huge number on paper — but on a car loan that stretches years, it adds up. The good news? You still have a few days to buy smart. Here's what's changing, and what you should do right now.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors' internal combustion engine and electric vehicles (EVs) are set to get costlier by up to 1.5% from July 1.
Models impacted: Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Punch EV, Nexon, Nexon EV, Curvv, Curvv EV
Kia India
The South Korean carmaker has hiked the prices for all its models by around 2% from July 2026 onwards.
Models impacted: Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Syros, Carnival, EV6, EV9
MG Motor
The British automaker, owned by the Chinese state-owned carmaker SAIC, has also announced a price hike of upto 3% from July onwards.
Models impacted: Comet EV, Windsor EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Majestor, Cyberster, M9
BMW
The Germany-headquartered luxury automaker announced a price hike of nearly 2% from July onwards.
Models impacted: All BMW and MINI vehicles
BYD Auto
Prices of BYD vehicles will go up by almost 2% from July 1 onwards.
Models impacted: Atto 3, eMax 7, Seal
Mercedes-Benz
The premium car maker has confirmed a price hike of 1% to 2% across its vehicle lineup from July onwards, bringing the total price rise to around 4% for the year.
Models impacted: C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, and the EQ electric range
What about other carmakers?
Maruti Suzuki already hiked the prices for its offerings by up to ₹30,000 in June this year and hasn't announced any hike for July. Hyundai also hiked its car prices by up to ₹12,800 on June 1, and there is no update on the hike for July.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has updated various prices periodically throughout the first half of 2026, but has declared no price hike for July.