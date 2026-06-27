Tata Nexon, MG Comet EV, Kia Sonet: Cars that will get costlier from July 1

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Just as you are about to seal the deal on your favourite car, the price tag is about to shift. The Tata Nexon, MG Comet EV, and Kia Sonet — three of India's most-loved cars — are all set to get pricier from July 1, 2026.

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It's not a huge number on paper — but on a car loan that stretches years, it adds up. The good news? You still have a few days to buy smart. Here's what's changing, and what you should do right now.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' internal combustion engine and electric vehicles (EVs) are set to get costlier by up to 1.5% from July 1.

Models impacted: Tiago, Tiago EV, Tigor, Altroz, Punch, Punch EV, Nexon, Nexon EV, Curvv, Curvv EV

Kia India

The South Korean carmaker has hiked the prices for all its models by around 2% from July 2026 onwards.

Models impacted: Sonet, Seltos, Carens, Syros, Carnival, EV6, EV9

MG Motor

The British automaker, owned by the Chinese state-owned carmaker SAIC, has also announced a price hike of upto 3% from July onwards.

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Models impacted: Comet EV, Windsor EV, Astor, Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster, Majestor, Cyberster, M9

BMW

The Germany-headquartered luxury automaker announced a price hike of nearly 2% from July onwards.

Models impacted: All BMW and MINI vehicles

BYD Auto

Prices of BYD vehicles will go up by almost 2% from July 1 onwards.

Models impacted: Atto 3, eMax 7, Seal

Mercedes-Benz

The premium car maker has confirmed a price hike of 1% to 2% across its vehicle lineup from July onwards, bringing the total price rise to around 4% for the year.

Models impacted: C-Class, E-Class, GLC, GLE, and the EQ electric range

What about other carmakers?

Maruti Suzuki already hiked the prices for its offerings by up to ₹30,000 in June this year and hasn't announced any hike for July. Hyundai also hiked its car prices by up to ₹12,800 on June 1, and there is no update on the hike for July.

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Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) has updated various prices periodically throughout the first half of 2026, but has declared no price hike for July.