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'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's last film opens below ₹50 crore in India; trails behind 'Beast', 'GOAT'

'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's last film opens below ₹50 crore in India; trails behind 'Beast', 'GOAT'

The film has stumbled at the domestic box office amid savage word-of-mouth.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 24, 2026 10:57 AM IST
'Jana Nayagan' box office collection day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's last film opens below ₹50 crore in India; trails behind 'Beast', 'GOAT'The film opened to poor word-of-mouth at the ticket counters.

Not the farewell fans were hoping for! Jana Nayagan — billed as Thalapathy Vijay's final film before he bids goodbye to acting — has opened weak at the domestic box office. The film has stumbled at the domestic box office amid savage word-of-mouth. Due to this, the film has opened below the ₹50 crore mark in India. 

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Jana Nayagan box office

Vijay's last film raked in a total of ₹41 crore across 13,067 shows on its opening day in India, according to film trade portal Sacnilk. A lion's share of the film's box office collection came from its Tamil version (₹36.50 crore), followed by its Telugu (₹2.75 crore) and Hindi versions (₹1.75 crore).

The film's opening day shows logged an overall theatrical occupancy of 68.31%, with its night shows recording the highest occupancy at 73.31%. This translated into a gross domestic box office collection of ₹48.27 crore and grossed ₹30 crore at the overseas market, taking its worldwide collection to ₹78.27 crore. 

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Jana Nayagan remains behind Beast, GOAT

With these numbers, Jana Nayagan is trailing behind the actor-politician's previous releases — Beast and GOAT. While Beast made ₹49.30 crore on its opening day at the Indian box office, GOAT raked in ₹44 crore. 

Jana Nayagan reviews

The film opened to poor word-of-mouth at the ticket counters. Moviegoers called out the film for lifting its plot straight from Balakrishna's Bhagavanth Kesari, and social media isn't holding back.

DON'T MISS | 'Jana Nayagan' movie Twitter review: 'Disappointing farewell to Vijay,' say netizens on Bhagavanth Kesari's remake

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Jana Nayagan story, cast

Directed by H Vinoth, the political action drama is a partial remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. Jana Nayagan focuses on a former cop who becomes the guardian of his late friend's daughter.

He encourages and trains her to overcome her childhood trauma and join the Indian Army, ultimately coming in the crosshairs of a corrupt politician and a ruthless arms dealer. Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the film stars Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Priyamani in significant roles. 

The film was released in theatres worldwide on July 23 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 24, 2026 10:55 AM IST
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