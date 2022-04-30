Tata Motors to launch long range Nexon EV on May 11

Tata Motors stated on Saturday that it will launch the new long range Nexon EV on May 11. This announcement comes a day after Tata Motors unveiled its new electric vehicle concept Avinya, based on the auto manufacturer's new Pure EV third-generation architecture.

According to the reports. Tata Motors' new long range Nexon EV SUV will come with a higher estimated range of around 450 km on a single charge. The car would probably offer a more powerful 6.6 kW AC Charger.

Speculations also suggest that the new Nexon EV would get a larger 40kWh battery pack along with an upgraded electric motor that will produce more power and torque when compared to the standard Nexon EV.

The 2022 Nexon EV, in terms of exterior design, is expected to remain similar to its ongoing model. The new car is also likely to sport disc brakes on the rear wheels, as it will come with more power than the current version because of the larger battery pack and stronger motor.

It is also expected to get larger proportions than the standard Nexon and feature differently styled front and rear profiles.

The long-range Nexon EV, in terms of performance, is likely to go up against the likes of mid-size SUVs -- MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona, Hyundai Creta and KIA Seltos -- and will be based on the same X1 platform as its predecessor Nexon.

Meanwhile, Tata Motors expects to aggressively ramp up annual production of electric vehicles (EVs) to more than 80,000 units this financial year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Currently, Tata accounts for 90% of India's EV sales - a segment that still only represents 1% of the country's annual sales of about 3 million vehicles.

Also read: Tata Motors aims to produce more than 80,000 EVs this fiscal: Report

Also read: India's smallest or longest-range EV; buzz builds around Tata Motors' new launch