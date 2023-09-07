The new Tata Nexon Facelift review: Here's how it redefines compact SUVs

The Tata Nexon facelift is set to make its debut on September 14, promising an exciting blend of style and innovation. However, interior ergonomics could be tweaked to make it more practical for Indian drivers.

Design and Exterior:

Drawing inspiration from Tata's Curvv EV concept, the Nexon facelift flaunts a dynamic front fascia, highlighted by tapering bi-directional LED headlamps and a more defined, muscular bonnet line. The front end features larger air dams and split headlamps that seamlessly merge into a sleeker grille, while the rear boasts a full-width light bar, capturing the iconic "Y" motif in a minimalist way. Notably, the rear reflectors now command more attention, enhancing the car's bold, square stance. A discreetly integrated rear spoiler conceals the windscreen wiper, refining the overall exterior design.

Interior and Technology:

Inside, the Nexon takes a significant leap forward with a comprehensive redesign. The cabin showcases a striking 10.25-inch touchscreen unit with improved resolution and a user-friendly interface. The top-tier variant offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, delivering crisp, high-resolution navigation on a customisable digital instrument cluster. Ventilated leatherette seats for both the driver and front passenger add a touch of luxury. One standout feature is the distinctive two-spoke steering wheel design, reminiscent of classic Tata vehicles, notably the Sierra.

Tech and Safety:

In terms of technology, the Nexon facelift packs a punch. It introduces an in-built SIM card for SOS emergency calls, ensuring peace of mind during unexpected incidents. The soft-touch gear shifter for the dual-clutch automatic transmission and a temperature control panel with illuminated logos on a sleek piano black surface contribute to a modern and convenient driving experience. A notable safety feature is the 360-degree camera, providing a high-definition, all-around view, complemented by a 3D perspective. The Nexon comes equipped with six airbags as standard and includes seat belt reminders for all passengers, enhancing safety on the road.

Powertrain and Variants:

Under the hood, the Nexon facelift maintains its 1.2-liter 3-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and the 1.5-liter diesel engine options. It also introduces a 7-speed DCT for the petrol engine, offering smooth and responsive performance. However, the diesel engine's noise level may be a concern for some.

Variants and Colors:

The Nexon facelift is set to dazzle customers with four primary variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, and Fearless. Buyers can choose from a total of six body colors, including Pristine White, Daytona Grey, and Flame Red, available across all variants. A standout color, 'Fearless Purple,' is exclusive to the Fearless variant, although opinions on its appeal may vary. We however found the purple variant too overwhelming.

Conclusion:

The Tata Nexon facelift is poised to make a statement in the compact SUV segment, offering a blend of futuristic design, advanced technology, and enhanced safety features. While some minor ergonomic and material quality concerns exist, the Nexon's reputation for a comfortable ride and well-balanced suspension remains intact. The introduction of a 360-degree camera, in-built SIM, and improved infotainment system elevate its desirability. Whether you opt for the petrol or diesel variant, the Nexon promises an exciting driving experience.

In terms of safety, it stands out as the safest compact SUV in its segment, boasting standard features like six airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), ISOFIX anchorages, and three-point seatbelts across all variants. While fit-and-finish could see improvement, the Nexon remains a compelling choice for those seeking a blend of style, innovation, and safety in their compact SUV.

