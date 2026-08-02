Thinking of buying an EV? Top 5 things you need to consider before making the big purchase

The showroom price is only one part of the overall cost of owning an EV. You should also budget for home charger installation, EV insurance, financing costs (if applicable), accessories and any software or connected services.

It's also worth considering resale value. Older-generation EVs may depreciate faster than expected, which could affect how much you recover when you sell the car.

Have a reliable charging point before buying

The biggest advantage of owning an EV is the convenience of charging it while it's parked.

Instead of depending completely on public charging stations, check if you can install a dedicated charger at your home or workplace. Charging overnight or during office hours makes daily ownership far more convenient.

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Public charging infrastructure is improving, but chargers can still be occupied, out of service or unavailable in some locations. Having your own charging setup can save you time and stress.

Don't believe the claimed range blindly

The range mentioned by the manufacturer is achieved under ideal testing conditions.

In everyday driving, factors like high speeds, frequent air-conditioner use, traffic, weather conditions and carrying extra passengers can reduce the distance your EV can travel on a single charge.

Instead of buying a car based only on the advertised range, choose one that comfortably covers your regular daily commute with enough buffer.

Check if an EV suits your daily driving

Electric cars make the most financial sense if you drive regularly.

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If your daily travel is usually between 40 km and 100 km, an EV can help you save significantly on fuel costs over time.

However, if you frequently take long highway trips or your driving pattern changes a lot from day to day, a hybrid or petrol/diesel vehicle may be a more practical choice.

Look beyond the battery warranty

The battery is the most expensive part of an electric car, so its warranty deserves close attention. Don't just look at the number of years covered. Read the terms carefully to understand what the warranty includes, such as battery capacity loss and other conditions.

Also check whether the brand has an authorised service centre in your city with trained EV technicians. Good after-sales support can make a big difference over the life of the vehicle.